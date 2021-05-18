McLaren Automotive has expanded its partnership network and established a business relationship with Intelligent Money British GT Championship with a McLaren safety car set to lead a grid of other seven McLaren Customer Racing entries.

The official Safety Car comes with a 620hp twin-turbocharged V8 power unit that enables some quick sprints, measured at 0-100km/h coverage in mere 3.2 seconds. The top speed is 203mph. The vehicle also features a Proactive Damping Control suspension.

Back in 2020, the McLaren 720S GT 3 was established as a pace-setter in the GT3 class, with five pole positions and two overall race victories. There were also title challenge wins in the overall and Silver Cup categories.

Now, the program returns in 2021, with Team Rocket RJN partnering with McLaren Automotive to help find talented drivers.

We are delighted that McLaren has extended its official Safety Car status into the sixth season. The manufacturer has been ever-present at the front of our grid since 2016, and when the GT model made its first appearance in the role last year, it proved perfectly suited to controlling our race car pack. We look forward to seeing it at the head of the field again throughout 2021. Lauren Granville, Intelligent Money British GT Championship Manager

Source: McLaren Automotive