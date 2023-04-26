McLaren 750S (2024)

McLaren 750S

McLaren has introduced the new 750S, a supercar that raises the bar for performance and driver enjoyment.

The 750S is the lightest and most powerful McLaren available, featuring a V8 engine, rear-wheel drive, and comes in both coupe and convertible form. With around 30% of its components new or changed, the car offers weight-saving, powertrain performance, aerodynamics and dynamic excellence. This combination of advancements elevates the driving experience to new heights, with an emotional connection to the car.

With all carbon fibre and lightweight options selected, the 750S coupe weighs 1,277kg in dry lightest form, making it 193kg lighter than its closest competitor. This gives the 750S a remarkable power-to-weight advantage of 22PS, delivering a segment-leading power-to-weight ratio of 587PS-per-tonne.

The 750S Spider has the same focus on weight reduction and features a Retractable Hard Top, a rollover protection system, and a bespoke rear upper structure made from carbon fibre. Despite these additions, no additional reinforcement is needed because of the strength of the carbon fibre monocoque. The Spider is equally impressive in terms of power-to-weight ratio, leading the segment at 566PS-per-tonne, at its lightest dry weight of 1,326kg.

The driver can immediately feel the high level of exhilaration, agility, precision, feedback, and feel that the 750S provides, even at lower speeds. Its low weight plays a crucial role in its dynamic performance, weighing only 1,389kg (DIN), which is 30kg lighter than a 720S. McLaren's dedication to lightweight engineering is evident in features such as the carbon fibre-shelled racing seats, which are 17.5kg lighter than the base seats in a 720S. The new 10-spoke ultra-lightweight forged wheels are the lightest ever fitted as standard on a series-production McLaren, saving 13.8kg. The new driver instrument display is 1.8kg lighter, and even the windscreen glass is lighter by 1.6kg, contributing to weight reduction.

The 750S boasts a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers a whopping 750PS power and 800Nm torque. It can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds, and 0 to 200km/h in 7.2 seconds (Spider in 7.3 seconds), which is faster than its closest rival. The car's transmission gearing and kickdown control strategy are optimized to enhance in-gear acceleration. The new PCC III form of McLaren's Proactive Chassis Control linked-hydraulic suspension further improves the already impressive suspension performance and is an integral part of the car's exceptional dynamic capabilities.

The suspension of the 750S is different from the 720S, with softer springs at the front and stiffer ones at the back. The bespoke valve stack has been adjusted and accumulators in the struts are used for the first time in the 750S. These changes improve ride comfort, roll control, steering feedback, and cornering balance. The new spring and damper design reduces the car's weight by 2kg. PCC III delivers even greater dynamic breadth than its predecessor, the 720S, while maintaining comfort and significantly improving circuit performance.

The 750S offers greater agility than the car it replaces, thanks to a 6mm wider front track, new suspension geometry, and a faster steering ratio. The electro-hydraulic steering system provides precise feedback and features a new power-assistance pump.

The interior of the 750S is designed to be even more driver-focused, with innovative technology and high-quality materials. The new displays, located on the steering column, provide information and instruments. The controls for selecting Powertrain and Handling modes are on either side, enabling the driver to switch between Comfort, Sport, and Track Active Dynamic settings without taking their hands off the wheel.

The McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) is a new technology that allows drivers to customize their driving experience by saving their preferred settings for aero, handling, powertrain, and transmission. The MCL button can be pressed to instantly recall these settings. The 750S also features Apple CarPlay® and a new Central Information Screen with richer graphics. The Rear View and Surround View camera system is upgraded for higher definition, and a vehicle-lift system raises the front of the car in just four seconds. The 750S also has bespoke engine mount tuning and a new central-exit exhaust layout, which gives a distinct tone at high engine speeds, creating a more emotional connection between driver and car.

750S customers can choose to upgrade to a track brake system featuring ceramic discs and monobloc calipers from the McLaren Senna, along with Formula 1-inspired caliper cooling technology. Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats, track-focused Pirelli P ZERO™ Trofeo R tyres, and lightweight titanium wheel bolts are also available options. The car's design features refinements such as a new lower nose section, narrower intakes, and a lengthened rear deck that channels air towards a raised and lengthened carbon fibre active rear wing. The car's carbon fibre monocoque construction provides excellent visibility, and the interior can be customized with Nappa leather or a combination of Alcantara and Nappa leather, along with new TechLux and Performance interior themes. Additionally, a new audio system has been developed by Bowers & Wilkins, and the car comes with a three-year vehicle warranty and a three-year scheduled maintenance/service plan.

MINIMISING WEIGHT FOR MAXIMUM BENEFIT

The new 750S supercar from McLaren is lighter than its predecessor, with a weight of just 1,389kg (DIN). It can be made even lighter with additional carbon fibre and lightweight options, making it weigh just 1,277kg in its dry lightest form. This makes it 193kg lighter than its closest rival and gives it a leading power-to-weight ratio of 587PS-per-tonne. The racing seats are 17.5kg lighter than before and the 10-spoke wheels bring a significant 13.8kg weight reduction. The 750S Spider is also lighter than its rivals due to the stiffness and rigidity advantages of carbon fibre, and weighs just 1,438kg (DIN). Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats are also available as an option, using an innovative double-skin shell technology that reduces weight by 33%.

FOCUSED ON DRIVING EXHILARATION

The goal of the 750S development programme was to make the car more engaging for drivers and to increase its performance. This was achieved by improving agility, feedback and connection, resulting in a more fun driving experience.

The suspension system of the 750S has been improved with new geometry and a lighter coil spring and damper design. The car features the latest generation of McLaren’s Proactive Chassis Control linked-hydraulic suspension, which offers precise body control and a compliant ride. The suspension also has driver-selectable modes that can alter the character of the vehicle.

The front track is 6mm wider than on the 720S, and the car has a hydraulic roll circuit in place of conventional mechanical anti-roll bars. The tuning of the compression and rebound of the dampers has been improved, and a new way of tuning dampers was used to perfect the 750S. The result is a car with improved dynamic performance and a more repeatable response, regardless of the temperature or environment.

The development team focused on improving low-speed performance by engineering passive hydraulic valves and electronic valves in the semi-active dampers. The new dampers work with corresponding spring rates on each axle to improve the steering response and ensure both axles respond in harmony. Bump steer was also mitigated to achieve faster transient steering response and greater agility. The electro-hydraulically assisted steering has been honed with a faster steering ratio and greater steering linearity. The driver can choose between three handling modes - Comfort, Sport, or Track - to experience different driving characteristics. The new hardware and software improve the dynamic abilities of the 750S while offering better comfort and usability than the McLaren 720S.

McLaren Variable Drift Control (VDC) allows drivers to adjust traction control intervention independently of the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) setting, enabling a smooth transition from electronic intervention to none at all for those who wish to fully explore the dynamic capabilities of the 750S. The larger surface area of the active rear wing improves braking performance, deploying in under half a second to increase downforce, improving high-speed stability and reducing braking distances. Carbon ceramic discs are paired with a new brake booster for better modulation and pedal feel.

For track-focused 750S customers, a new track brake upgrade with 390mm carbon ceramic discs and monobloc calipers is available. The discs take seven months to create and are 60% stronger with four times the thermal conductivity of conventional carbon ceramic components, resulting in increased braking performance without increasing disc size or weight, reducing brake fade and wear rates. The track brake upgrade, which includes monobloc front calipers from the McLaren Senna, a new brake booster and vacuum pump, and integrated caliper cooling inspired by Formula 1, delivers precise pedal feel and incredible stopping performance even under the most demanding circuit conditions.

The active rear wing on the 750S has a 20% greater surface area than the 720S, optimizing aerodynamic efficiency while being lighter by 1.6kg due to its carbon fiber construction. A cut-out in the centre section maintains rear visibility and protects the wing from high exhaust temperatures when the vehicle is stationary after extended circuit running.

McLaren's Composites Technology Centre in Yorkshire, UK, uses new production methodologies specific to the 750S to build the hydraulically actuated wing. The wing has three primary operational positions, each designed for specific configurations and speeds unique to the coupe and Spider models.

When the Aero button is pressed in the cabin, the Driver Downforce mode partially deploys the active wing, increasing downforce levels during high-speed cornering. DRS automatically activates drag reduction functionality when accelerating in a straight line, up to the maximum vehicle speed. High Speed Braking mode fully deploys the active wing in less than half-a-second, delivering significantly increased rear downforce that improves high-speed braking stability and reduces braking distances.

The 750S comes standard with Pirelli P ZERO™ tyres, engineered specifically for the model by McLaren and its tyre partner, Pirelli. Higher-performance Pirelli P ZERO™ Corsa and racetrack-focused Pirelli P ZERO™ Trofeo R tyres are available options, as are the Pirelli P ZERO™ Winter tyres from McLaren retailers.

Buyers can choose from a selection of 10-spoke Ultra-Lightweight ‘Turbine’ wheels, 10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Alloy ‘Strike’ wheels, and 5-Twin Spoke Ultra-Lightweight Forged Alloy ‘Vortex’ wheels, with different finishes depending on the wheel design: Silver, Dark Stealth, Gloss Black Diamond Cut, Gloss Black, and new gold Orum. The 'Strike' wheel can also be specified in a Dark Stealth finish with a McLaren Orange rim.

METICULOUSLY CRAFTED; DRIVER FOCUSED

The McLaren 750S prioritizes the driver's experience, blending advanced technologies and high-quality materials. Despite being hidden from view, the car's most innovative element is the carbon fibre monocoque, which is connected to Formula 1. The monocoque, which provides immense structural rigidity and lightweight construction, enables the dihedral doors of the 750S coupe to hinge upwards and incorporate a section of the roof. The carbon fibre also allows for the design of slim A-pillars and glazed C-pillars, improving forward and over-the-shoulder visibility. Customers can choose to display parts of the carbon fibre structure in the cabin, and can even opt for a double-glazed panel to showcase the V8 engine. The Spider's Retractable Hard Top is also constructed using carbon fibre and can be opened or closed in just 11 seconds at speeds up to 50km/h (31mph) using eight electric motors.

The 750S introduces a new suite of driver controls that is highly advanced and provides several advantages. The driver-focused instrument display is located in a binnacle that is mounted on the steering column and moves with it. The binnacle also has the controls for the Active Dynamics functions on either side, allowing the driver to select Powertrain and Handling modes without having to take their hands off the wheel.

The new steering column, which is electrically powered as standard, and the beam structure that supports the driver display are both stiffer, leading to improved Noise, Vibration, Harshness (NVH) properties. The buttons for Launch and Aero settings are now situated next to the central touchscreen, where the Active Dynamics switches used to be in the 720S, making them easier to use. Additionally, the 750S features a new driver technology called the McLaren Control Launcher (MCL), which allows drivers to save their preferred configuration of aero, handling, powertrain, and transmission settings with a button featuring the McLaren Speedmark logo.

As with all McLaren vehicles, the steering wheel of the 750S is intentionally free of buttons or switches, enabling the driver to concentrate on the feel and feedback from the chassis and road. Information and infotainment details are accessed through the new driver display and the touch-sensitive Central Infotainment Screen (CIS), which has richer graphics and greater touch sensitivity. The Rear-View camera and Surround View system have been upgraded for improved definition and clarity, and the in-car microphone has been improved for greater voice command accuracy and clearer hands-free calling.

To make driving more convenient, the 750S has features like Apple CarPlay® which enables smartphone mirroring and use of specific apps on the Central Infotainment Screen. An optional upgraded audio system is available, which has been developed in collaboration with McLaren’s audio partner, Bowers & Wilkins. Since 2015, Bowers & Wilkins high-performance audio systems have been incorporated in every McLaren, providing exceptional sound quality and pushing the limits of speaker capability. The new audio system of the 750S includes a more powerful amplifier and the company’s exclusive Continuum® cone speakers, aimed at revealing the original recording as faithfully as possible. Moreover, the car's lift system has been revamped, and it now lifts the front of the 750S in just four seconds (ten seconds for the 720S), with improved radio reception thanks to a new antenna. The 750S Spider has two switches located between the driver and passenger seats, which allow independent control of the Retractable Hard Top (RHT) and rear window glass.

THE PUREST EMOTIONAL CONNECTION

The McLaren 750S earns its name by generating up to 750PS from its 4.0-litre V8 engine, surpassing the petrol-engine outputs of the legendary McLaren P1™. These impressive numbers reflect the incredible rate of progress and the astonishing levels of performance that the McLaren 750S offers its drivers. The engineering developments enhance the 720S's daily usability, while the power and performance of the 750S remain undiminished. The car's acceleration is exceptional, with 0-100km/h (62mph) achieved in 2.8 seconds, 0-200km/h (124mph) in 7.2 seconds, and 0-300km/h (186mph) in less than 20 seconds. However, it is not just the impressive figures that astound and excite; the visceral sensation of performance and speed is truly extraordinary. The V8 engine, mid-mounted for ideal weight distribution, handling balance and purity of response, is optimized for very high performance, with several features that reduce powertrain mass and enhance precision. The McLaren M840T engine has twin-scroll turbochargers that increase boost pressure and an additional high-flow fuel pump that tops up pressure only when necessary for optimal efficiency.

To reduce inertia mass and optimize the powertrain, the McLaren 750S uses lightweight pistons like those in a 765LT, and a bespoke engine management system that controls the increased power and torque. The electronics also allow the powertrain to run on high-octane 99 RON fuel. The transmission features a shorter final drive ratio for quicker acceleration, and a 7-speed sequential shift unit engineered for high-performance applications.

On the track, the new 'limit downshift' function allows for greater driver freedom when selecting gear changes while delivering an intense audible experience by allowing the engine revs to momentarily bounce on the rev-limiter before engaging the next gear. The engine mounts are also tuned to optimize the V8's low-frequency sounds and intensify the connection felt by the driver.

The central-exit exhaust system, made of stainless steel, is 2.2kg lighter than the one in a 720S and contributes to weight reduction while delivering a new and clear exhaust tone. The exhaust sound is achieved by reducing certain order sounds and allowing others to dominate, with a greater crescendo at high engine speeds. The transmission and exhaust improvements intensify the already heightened physical and emotional connection between driver and car.

AERODYNAMICALLY INNOVATIVE; ORGANICALLY BEAUTIFUL

McLaren puts the driver at the center of its design philosophy, and the 750S interior reflects that. The car features a canopy-like cabin with near 360-degree visibility, allowing the driver to experience the vehicle at the forefront. The windscreen is deep and broad, and the A-pillars are narrow to provide excellent sightlines over the raised front wings, helping the driver place the car precisely on the road. The car's coupe version has transparent, glazed C-pillars made possible by the carbon fibre Monocage II, and an expansive rear screen that offers unrivaled over-the-shoulder visibility. The 750S Spider has bespoke carbon fibre architecture above the engine bay to accommodate the carbon fibre rollover protection system (ROPS) and Retractable Hard Top (RHT), providing excellent visibility on the road and track.

The car's organic shape includes many concepts that maximize downforce, minimize drag, enhance powertrain cooling, and optimize aerodynamic balance. 'Eye sockets' in the nose of the car perform a double function, integrating digital LED lighting with a unique intake path for the low-temperature radiators while minimizing drag. The car's aero ducts slice into the bodywork, functionally highlighting how cooling airflow is driven into key areas. The 750S has particularly slim LED headlights, deeply hooded following revisions to the surrounding bodywork.

The 750S has a new front splitter and bumper that helps manage airflow, with eye-socket intakes that channel the air over and around the car or down to the underfloor. The double-skinned doors and outer surface of each door blade help control the airflow and extract air from the front wheel arches to improve aerodynamic efficiency. Enlarged sill intakes and other changes to the rear of the car provide additional cooling performance to support an increase in power.

The 750S Spider has a longer front wing, shorter door, and a revised gas strut position and door hinge system to accommodate the removal of the fixed roof. The active rear wing is positioned 60mm higher for better powertrain cooling, and the venting from the rear wheel arches reduces air pressure within the wheel arches. The rear bumper has less volume and guides the expelled air upwards.

The 750S comes with Alcantara interior trim as standard, but customers have the option to choose from two other interior themes to personalize the vehicle's character. The Performance interior mixes Alcantara with fine Nappa leather, while the TechLux option uses Nappa leather throughout. Both selections come in black colors, but customers can add a contrast stitch if desired.

For those who want more color in their interior, there are various options available, including vivid reds, oranges, rich tans, dark blue inks, porcelains, and teals. The car's interior is also complemented by a new dark metal finish and customizable ambient lighting that highlights design details at night.

In addition to the standard exterior paint finishes, there are Elite colors available, and customers can also collaborate with McLaren Special Operations (MSO) to create a bespoke paint of their own.

GUARANTEED PEACE OF MIND

The McLaren 750S comes with a warranty that lasts for three years from the date of purchase and doesn't have a mileage limitation. The warranty covers visible cosmetic corrosion for five years, paint surface for three years, and perforation corrosion of the car's body for 10 years. The 750S also includes a standard three-year maintenance plan with service intervals every 15,000 km/10,000 miles or one year, whichever comes first. In addition, the car is eligible for the McLaren Extended Warranty, which can be purchased in 12- or 24-month periods until the car is 15 years old from the first date of purchase.

Technical Specification

Engine configuration M840T engine, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, 3,994cc Drivetrain layout Longitudinal mid-engined, RWD Power PS (bhp/kW) @ rpm 750 (740/552) @ 7,500rpm Torque Nm (lb ft) @ rpm 800 (590) @ 5,500rpm Transmission 7 Speed SSG. Comfort, Sport and Track modes Steering Electro-hydraulic; power-assisted Chassis – coupe Carbon fibre Monocage II monocoque with aluminium front and rear crash structures Chassis - Spider Carbon fibre Monocage II-S monocoque with aluminium front and rear crash structures Suspension Independent adaptive dampers, dual aluminium wishbones, hydraulically linked PCC III system. Comfort, Sport and Track modes Brakes Carbon Ceramic Discs (390mm front; 380mm rear) with aluminium brake calipers (6-piston front; 4-piston rear) Wheels (inches) Front: 19 x 9J; Rear: 20 x 11J Tyres Pirelli P-ZERO™ standard. Front: 245/35/R19 93Y (XL); Rear: 305/30/R20 103Y (XL) Pirelli P-ZERO™ Corsa and P-ZERO™ Trofeo R available as options. Length, mm (inches) 4,569 (180) Wheelbase, mm (inches) 2,670 (105) Height, mm (inches) 1,196 (47) Width, with mirrors, mm (inches) 2,161 (85) Width, mirrors folded, mm (inches) 2,059 (81) Width, without mirrors, mm (inches) 1,930 (76) Track (to contact patch centre), mm (inches) Front: 1,680 (66); Rear: 1,629 (64) Lightest dry weight, kg (lbs) – coupe 1,277 (2,815) Lightest dry weight, kg (lbs) - Spider 1,326 (2,923) DIN weight [fluids + 90% fuel], kg (lbs) – coupe 1,389 (3,062) DIN weight [fluids + 90% fuel], kg (lbs) - Spider 1,438 (3,170) Fuel tank capacity, litres (UK/USA gallons) 72 (15.8/19) Luggage capacity, litres - coupe Front: 150 Rear: 210 Luggage capacity, litres - Spider Front: 150 Rear: 58

Performance data

0-97km/h (0-60mph) – coupe and Spider 2.7 seconds 0-100km/h (0-62mph) – coupe and Spider 2.8 seconds 0-200km/h (0-124mph) - coupe 7.2 seconds 0-200km/h (0-124mph) - Spider 7.3 seconds 0-300km/h (0-186mph) - coupe 19.8 seconds 0-300km/h (0-186mph) - Spider 20.4 seconds 0-400m / ¼ mile - coupe 10.1 seconds 0-400m / ¼ mile - Spider 10.3 seconds Maximum speed – coupe and Spider 332 km/h (206 mph) 200-0km/h (124mph-0) braking, metres (ft) – coupe and Spider 113 (371) 100-0km/h (62mph-0) braking, metres (ft) – coupe and Spider 30.0 (98.0)

Efficiency