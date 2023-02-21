NOVITEC McLaren Elva Hyper-Roadster (2023)

NOVITEC McLaren Elva Hyper-Roadster

For decades, NOVITEC has been refining the world’s most exclusive automobiles. With the select customization range for the McLaren Elva, which is built in a limited edition of just 149 vehicles, NOVITEC now once again demonstrates its top position in the realm of high-end automotive refinement.

The British hyper-roadster without windshield and roof is powered by a four-liter, eight-cylinder, twin-turbo engine, which with NOVITEC engine tuning produces an output increased to 919 horsepower and delivers an uprated peak torque of 888 Nm. This results in phenomenal acceleration figures and a top speed of more than 330 km/h.

NOVITEC also developed a precision-tuned, tailor-made handling package for the two-seater that features hi-tech 20-inch and 21-inch forged wheels and sport springs, which give the mid-engined sports car more thrilling looks and make the handling even more agile.

The mission of the McLaren Elva, which is highly unusual not only on account of doing without a windshield and roof, is to deliver high performance. The 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine sits right behind the seats and in standard specification produces an output of 599 kW / 815 hp and a peak torque of 800 Nm.

This engine thus offers an outstanding starting point for three equally efficient and practical performance kits that NOVITEC offers for this open-top super sports car. All variants involve the installation of a plug-and-play NOVITEC N-TRONIC module that upgrades the electronic engine control system. This auxiliary control unit supplies special maps for injection and ignition and also intervenes in the electronic boost pressure control.

Matching this, the German tuning specialist developed a high-performance exhaust system specifically tailored to this engine. It reduces exhaust back pressure and is fully thermally insulated. The insulating effect can be further optimized with 999 fine gold plating. This reduces the temperatures in the engine bay, which has a positive effect on the maximum power delivery and benefits the durability.

2023 NOVITEC McLaren Elva Hyper-Roadster

This combination coaxes an added 76 kW / 104 hp of peak power from the engine and boosts peak torque by 88 Nm. As a result, the McLaren Elva tuned by NOVITEC produces a tremendous output of 676 kW / 919 hp at 7,100 rpm. The peak torque of 888 Nm is on tap at 6,300 rpm.

The union of NOVITEC high-performance tuning and McLaren lightweight construction makes the driving experience in the Elva even more spectacular. From rest, the tuned roadster shoots to 100 km/h in a mere 2.7 seconds. Less than four seconds later, the NOVITEC-tuned Elva is already traveling at 200 km/h. The top speed is over 330 km/h.

In addition to the improved driving performance, the NOVITEC upgrade also fascinates with the engine’s even more instantaneous throttle response and breathtaking acceleration over the entire rev range.

While the bodywork of the McLaren roadster with its active aerodynamics remains untouched, NOVITEC together with Vossen, the renowned American manufacturer of high-end alloy wheels, developed a tailor-made tire/wheel combination with diameters of 20 and 21 inches.

The NOVITEC MC3 wheels are produced using state-of-the-art forging and machining technology and make optimal use of the available space under the wheel arches. They feature seven twin-spokes extending all the way to the outer edge and a hub cap in centerlock look. As a result, they perfectly round off the extremely sporty appearance of the vehicle. The exclusive rims come in 72 different color variants and also offer a choice of brushed or polished surface finish.

The front axle runs on wheels of size 9Jx20 with high-performance tires of size 255/30 ZR 20. On the rear axle, size 325/25 ZR 21 tires mounted on 12Jx21 rims with concave wheel center ensure outstanding grip.

The NOVITEC sport springs lower the ride height of the open-top mid-engined racer by about 20 millimeters. The dropped center of gravity makes the handling even more dynamic.

NOVITEC can also tailor the interior of the McLaren Elva to the owner’s wishes in every detail. For this purpose, the company uses the finest leather and Alcantara in a virtually endless variety of colors.