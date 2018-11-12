McLaren Automotive team announces its first hybrid powertrain flagship, the Speedtail Attribute Prototype - Albert. Officially embarking this week, the vehicle has undergone comprehensive year-long tests regime that has ensured that brand's latest creation is perfect in any way. The punishing program has included tests and experiments in Europe, North America and Africa. So, let's find out more, shall we?

Deploying of the first Speedtrail prototype surely marks exciting new stage in the history of McLaren, due to the fact that this machine is one of the most advanced that the engineering team has created and at the same time it redefines the vision of sports cars. Influenced by the legendary 1992 McLaren F1, the guy not only honors the mighty predecessor, but also resembles the vintage design and technology to a certain level.

SEE ALSO: Mazda incorporates new SKYACTIV engine and G-Vectoring technology in new CX-5

Albert features production-specified chassis and petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain system, along with special three-seat cockpit with driving position in the center. The vehicle is capable of producing 1,050hp and can speed up to 403km/h (250mph). Impressive, right? Furthermore, Albert features neat exterior bodywork, characterized by sexy A-pillars, elegant lines and sexy curves that altogether blend in this well-known and yet new McLaren expression. Sweet!

Source: McLaren