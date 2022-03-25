For 55 years these three letters have signified top-level performance, exclusivity, and high driving dynamics worldwide. The G-Class has held a unique position in the AMG portfolio for over two decades and represents the pinnacle of off-road driving performance. Its cult status makes it the ideal ambassador to ring in the 55th anniversary of the performance luxury brand with the Mercedes-AMG G 63 "Edition 55." Exquisite details underline Mercedes-AMG's claim to offer customers the highest possible individuality and exclusivity. Limited to 55 units in the U.S., the anniversary model will be available later this year.

"From a two-man start-up in 1967 to a state-of-the-art development site including its own engine manufacturing facility for high-performance vehicles and more than 2000 excellently qualified employees in 2022, the success story of Mercedes-AMG over the past 55 years is simply impressive. The same applies to the G-Class, which has remained true to itself for over four decades in the course of its unique career. Its storied history and genuine character makes it the perfect first well-wisher for me on our 55th birthday. And just as the G-Class will lose none of its original character in its future all-electric variant, Mercedes-AMG is also ensuring the hallmark driving performance made in Affalterbach in its electrified future. The departure into the next 55 years of the company's history will certainly be as exciting and challenging as the task our company founders Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher set themselves back then," says Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG G 63 "Edition 55" is finished in Obsidian Black metallic and features the AMG emblem. 22-inch AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design with a matte grey paint finish and a high-sheen rim flange, as well as the AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package II provide visual contrast. The fuel filler cap in silver chrome with AMG lettering further exemplifies the exceptional attention to detail.

The interior is characterized by contrasting black and red elements. Stainless steel door sill trims with red illuminated AMG lettering welcome the driver. To match, the black AMG floor mats made of high-quality velour feature red contrasting stitching and "Edition 55" lettering woven in red. The AMG Performance steering wheel in Microfiber also commemorates the anniversary with the "AMG" and "55" badges, making this special model an exclusive collector's item. AMG seats are finished in two-tone Nappa Leather in Classic Red/Black. The exclusive ambience of the interior is rounded off by AMG matte carbon trim elements.

The G 63 "Edition 55" also includes a customized AMG Indoor Car Cover, made from a breathable, tear- resistant synthetic fiber fabric with an antistatic inner fabric made of flannel.

55 years of the Mercedes-AMG success story

Founded in 1967 by engineers Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher, the company has continued to build on its position as a highly successful performance and sports car brand through numerous successes in motorsport and the development of unique road cars. Today the Affalterbach-based company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and is the Group's sporting spearhead. For each of the more than 2,000 employees the focus is on the brand promise of "Driving Performance," which unites the core strengths of AMG: cutting-edge technology and a passion for dynamic, emotionally-appealing products.

The current Mercedes-AMG portfolio comprises more than 50 vehicles with a power range from 302 hp (AMG CLA 45 Coupe and GLA 45) to 831 hp of system power in the first performance hybrid from Affalterbach, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE. The selection ranges from performance vehicles in various body styles to completely independently developed sports cars such as the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and the new Mercedes-AMG SL. The range of powertrains has also been continuously developed in line with market requirements and customer wishes, and currently offers efficiency-optimized combustion engines with four, six or eight cylinders. In addition, Mercedes-AMG is consistently pursuing the path of the Future of Driving Performance: under the label E PERFORMANCE, performance hybrids are offered with an independent drive layout and technology derived from Formula 1. The portfolio also includes the all-electric AMG EQS and EQE, derivatives based on the Group's "EVA2" platform. In the near future, completely independently developed battery-electric AMG models will also follow, which will be based on a new electrical architecture (AMG.EA) that has been developed completely in-house.

With 145,979 vehicles delivered globally in 2021 and growth of 16.7 percent, Mercedes-AMG has started the anniversary year with a record figure.

Over two decades of the high-performance G-Class

The first production model of an AMG variant of the G-Class was launched globally in 1999 to mark the 20th anniversary of the off-road legend. The G 55 AMG marked the beginning of a new, highly successful chapter in G-Class history. The 5.5-liter naturally aspirated eight-cylinder engine with three-valve technology and dual ignition produced 349 hp and 387 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 rpm. In 2004 the high-performance model received an even more powerful V8 supercharged engine with 469 hp. Another highlight was the 2015 introduction of the G 65 AMG. Its 621 hp V12 engine achieved an impressive 738 lb-ft of torque.

The current Mercedes-AMG G 63 continues the success story. Its unique position among performance SUVs is underpinned by the powerful drive, AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension, AMG-specific driving programs and luxurious interior. The Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Biturbo engine with 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, 40:60 ratio all-wheel drive with three differential locks, extremely fast-shifting nine-speed automatic transmission, double-wishbone independent front suspension and adaptive adjustable damping deliver on the AMG brand promise of "Driving Performance" on- and off-road.