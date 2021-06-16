The successful AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is now even more customizable and offers further updates and changes that contribute to the overall refinement of the vehicle. There's a new MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Edition that further underlines the distinctive character of the four-door sports vehicle. Also, there's an extended choice of wheels, upholstery, trim, exterior colors, and numerous more goodies.

The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe continues the success story and presents a neat combination of driving dynamics, thanks to the new air suspension, active rear-axle steering, and the fully variable AWD system.

The suspension system is based on a multi-chamber air suspension system and is mated to an adaptive and electronically controlled adjustable damping system. This combination allows the vehicle to allow the damping force to be adjusted more precisely.

Also, there are some neat attractive choices that have been added. These include new exterior colors, Starling Blue Metallic, MANUFAKTUR Starling Blue Magno (matte finish) and MANUFAKTUR Cashmere White Magno (matte finish), a new AMG Night Package II that provides an AMG-specific radiator grille with dark chrome and neat black accents across the body. The neat exterior design is finished off with exclusive 20-inch light-alloy 10-twin-spoke wheels.

Interior design

There are also numerous interior updates included into the new vehicle. First, there are new colors that emphasize the sporty and yet luxurious ambiance. There's also extended use of Nappa leather – customers can specify their AMG GT 4-Door Coupe with either a combination of Exclusive Nappa Leather in Titanium Grey Pearl / Black with contrasting stitching in Yellow or fine Exclusive Nappa Leather in Auburn Brown / Black in the STYLE finish.