New Mercedes-Benz B-Class is already available to order! With relatively low starting prices and tons of advanced features, this bad boy has a lot to demonstrate! So, let's check out what customers can get for their money.

First of all, there are three models that will be offered – B 180 Sport, B 200 d and B 220 d. Both of these use an agile and efficient OM654q power units. B 180 Sport and B 200 d are geared with a 1.3-liter petrol power unit with a total output of 134hp and 200Nm of torque, while B 220 comes with 161hp and 320Nm of torque for this enhanced driving experience. Furthermore, B 200 d and B 220 d are geared with an 8G-DCT 8-Speed automatic transmission, while B 180 comes with a 7G-DCT 7-Speed automatic gearbox as a standard feature.

In terms of equipment, Mercedes team has remained generous with these new family members – buyers will benefit from MBUX multimedia system with "Hey Mercedes" voice activation, seven-inch cockpit display and seven-inch touchscreen media display. Additionally, there are reverse camera, 17-inch ten-spoke alloys, hard-disc navigation, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Assist, black grille, silver-painted louvre and insert in chrome.

On the other hand, AMG Line will please customers with neat 18-inch five-twin-spoke AMG alloys, three-spoke multifunction sport steering wheel in nappa leather, sports seats, diamond radiator grille with chrome pins and single louvre, AMG bodystyling and carbon-fiber components. Enjoy!

Source: Mercedes-Benz