Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has launched a winter campaign, offering two free services* and 0% APR across the range, plus a £250 deposit contribution**, to help keep small businesses moving as the van community ramps up for an unprecedented festive peak.

Coupled with the Brand's offering of three years unlimited mileage warranty, and 24/7 free roadside assistance***, as well as a round-the-clock, dedicated, nationwide Dealer Network, Mercedes-Benz remains committed to the van community, and supporting them every step of the way.

Andy Lawson, Sales Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, said: "We have seen the van community emerge as the heroes they are this year, and they have shown themselves to be hugely innovative and adaptive, pivoting to fit with changing boundaries. While we have seen a big increase in the amount of both new and used vehicles bought during this year, we are hopeful that this winter offer goes some way to supporting both our existing and prospective customers. Our goal is to remove any uncertainty around maintenance of these vital vehicles."