Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd is launching a new TV campaign, making it the first van manufacturer to air a commercial showing fully electric vehicles, which will promote the ability for customers to ‘shop online' via a new digital showroom.

The advert, which launches Monday 2 November, will air during breaks on as Great British Bake Off, I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, Coronation Street, England International Football Friendly, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and Gogglebox, as part of a significant investment from the Brand.

As well as terrestrial TV, the advert will air across Video On Demand services such as Sky Go and BT Sport, online advertising, and outdoor billboards across the motorway services network, to highlight the eVito and eSprinter.

The six-figure investment in advertising reflects the significantly growing demand from UK businesses to operate all-electric vans, and desire to ‘shop online'.

The Mercedes-Benz Vans online showroom gives customers full visibility of all available vehicles for immediate sales in the UK, powered by the nationwide Dealer Network. Customers can browse new and used stock online, thanks to a wide-range of filters to help find the right vehicle for their business needs and budget with representative finance options available.

Vehicles can then be added to a shortlist for viewing later or comparing with others, and once customers have found their vehicle of choice and click ‘I'm interested', they are taken to the next stage of the journey, which will flag their chosen vehicle to their preferred Dealer to carry out the transaction off-line.

Andy Lawson, Sales Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, said: "We believe it is important to invest in high profile advertising to continue to raise the profile of the van community, and to show that all-electric vehicles are here to stay. We also know that our customers are extremely resilient and are increasingly turning to new ways to ensure their businesses remain successful, so we're pleased to be combining our electric vehicle campaign alongside our new online showroom; the time is right to highlight our offering and continue to support those businesses who choose eVans."

In conjunction with this campaign, retail customers purchasing an eVito are also eligible for a free NewMotion Home Fast Smart charge point, worth £549*. The NewMotion Home Fast Smart charge point offers safe and convenient charging, at up to 7.4 kW** on single-phase grid connections. It is also compatible with both electric cars and vans, and gives charging-related data insights, including kWh power usage, costs, and savings, in real time through an online NewMotion platform, with the added ability to check the live status of any charging session.