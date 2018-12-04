New E 300 is already available for order and Mercedes team shares specifications for the entry SE trim level. Following on the E 300 de, new E 300 e Saloon is the final machine in the lineup. Something more, it features a hybrid drivetrain system that reveals brand's determination to expanding the eco-friendly energy. Let's find out more!

E 300 e is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter petrol engine that produces a total of 211hp and 350Nm of torque, while the hybrid motor ensures a total of 122hp and 440Nm. The full electric range of the vehicle is measured at 31 miles and can be charged from 10 to 100 per cent in under two hours, by using a 7.4 kW charger. Neat!

Furthermore, the entry-level SE features blind spot assist, widescreen cockpit, four USB ports, touchpad with controller, illuminated door sills, split-folding rear seats, parking package with active parking assist, seat comfort package with electro-pneumatic four-way lumbar support, ambient lightning, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, keyless-go starting function, light carbon-grain aluminum trim with central console in black open-pored ash wood, heated seats and more.

On the other hand, the AMG Line offers 18-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels, black open-pore ash wood trim with Artico Dinamica leather upholstery, AMG steering wheel with touch control buttons and privacy glass.

There are also other optional upgrade packs – Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Night Package and Comfort Package. Each one of these brings goodies that would satisfy even the most demanding customer. Enjoy!

Source: Mercedes-Benz