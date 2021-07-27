The new S 580 L plug-in hybrid is now on sale and can be specified with exclusive AMG components.

The latest S-Class comes with a 3.0-liter straight-six power unit and generates a total of 367hp, and can cover a distance of 63 miles with a single charge. Talking about charging, the vehicle is also geared with a 28.6kWh lithium-ion battery unit.

Also, the new S 580 comes with the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz User Experience with a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen central display, a 12.3-inch digital driver display. And MBUX tablet – which can be used as a usual tablet outside the vehicle. Other standard features include:

The ‘Hey Mercedes' virtual assistant is more refined and recognizes instructions or requests from any seat in the car.

The Driving Assistance Package is now standard equipment on all S-Class models and includes updates to various features.

Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC - responds to stationary road users to prevent collisions up to 80 mph (previously 37 mph)

Traffic Sign Assist – now warns of inadvertently running a stop sign or red light

Active Lane Keeping Assist – uses active steering intervention (instead of braking intervention) and can indicate potential hazards via the ambient lighting.

Active Evasive Steering Assist – responds to cyclists and ends of tailbacks in addition to pedestrians. The operating range on urban routes has been expanded to

67 mph (previously 44 mph)

The Mercedes-AMG S 580 Line Premium

The premium iteration of the new S-class includes 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, Burmester 3D Surround sound system with sound personalization, panoramic sliding sunroof, 12.3-inch 3D driver display, remote parking package including a 360-degree camera and active ambient lighting, electrically adjustable rear seats with memory package, luxury head restraints, and climatized rear outer seats.

Optional goodies include augmented reality head-up display, Digital Light with Ultra Range high beam, 21-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, Energizing Comfort Package, Air Balance, heated center armrest (front only), and heated front and rear door armrests, plus heated steering wheel and windscreen, active multi-contour, climatized front seats and luxury head restraints.

SEE ALSO: AC Cars announces the first details for the upcoming and electrified AC Cobra Series 1

For even the more demanding customers, AMG has prepared even another exclusive and optional pack. It adds MBUX rear tablet with 7-inch touchscreen, electric sun blinds in rear doors and rear window, double sun visors with pivoting section, chauffeur package with a foldable, removable head restraint on the front passenger seat, front passenger seat adjustable from the rear, and electrically extendable footrest behind the front passenger seat.