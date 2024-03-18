Audi /
2025 A3 allstreet

Audi A3 allstreet (2025)

The Audi A3 family welcomes a new member: the A3 allstreet. This distinctive crossover boasts a bold off-road aesthetic, enhanced ground clearance, and a versatile interior, making it the perfect companion for those seeking both style and functionality.

Unleash Your Individuality

The A3 allstreet prioritizes driver personalization. With a first-in-series option for the A3 family, you can choose from four unique digital daytime running light signatures to express your individuality. The MMI system seamlessly integrates various apps, keeping you connected and entertained on every journey.

Stay Connected, Wherever You Go

Never miss a beat with the A3 allstreet's advanced connectivity features. Standard equipment includes a touch display, the Audi virtual cockpit, and an inductive smartphone charger. MMI navigation plus with Audi connect services (optional) elevates the experience with real-time traffic data, online points of interest, and a convenient app store for on-demand functionality.

Effortless Power Meets Confidence-Inspiring Performance

The A3 allstreet offers a choice of two powerful engines, both paired with a smooth-shifting seven-speed S tronic transmission. The 35 TFSI boasts a 1.5-liter engine generating 110 kW (150 PS), while the 35 TDI diesel option delivers the same output. The increased ground clearance translates to a comfortable ride on any terrain, while the elevated seating position provides excellent visibility.

Safety Comes Standard

The A3 allstreet prioritizes your safety with a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance systems. Audi pre sense front, collision avoidance and turn assist, and lane departure warning are standard features, while adaptive cruise assist with lane change functionality is available as an option. These intelligent systems provide peace of mind on every journey.

Tailor Your A3 allstreet to Your Needs

Even after purchase, you can personalize your A3 allstreet experience with functions on demand. Through the myAudi app, you can add features like MMI navigation plus, smartphone interface, or adaptive cruise control for a truly customized driving experience.

Embrace Every Adventure with the A3 allstreet

The A3 allstreet is the perfect vehicle for those who crave adventure without sacrificing comfort or connectivity. With its bold design, impressive technology, and customizable features, the A3 allstreet is ready to take you wherever the road leads.