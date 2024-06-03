NOVITEC Maserati MC20 Cielo (2024)

NOVITEC Maserati MC20 Cielo

Get ready for a stunning look with exposed carbon fiber and sleek 21-inch wheels. NOVITEC has fine-tuned the Maserati MC20 Cielo to deliver 523 kW (711 hp) and 818 Nm of torque. This beast goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and can reach speeds over 325 km/h.

NOVITEC specializes in taking already amazing cars and making them even more unique. The German experts have given the Maserati MC20 Cielo a fresh, thrilling look. Custom naked-carbon aerodynamic parts add a bold touch to the sporty design of this two-seater with a retractable roof.

The car features NOVITEC NF11 high-tech forged wheels, 21 inches in diameter, filling out the wheel arches perfectly. These wheels were developed with Vossen, a top American manufacturer. The twin-turbo V6 engine, with NOVITEC's tuning, now cranks out 523 kW (711 hp) and 818 Nm of torque. This power propels the open-top sports car from 0-100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, and it hits a top speed of over 325 km/h.

The NOVITEC high-performance exhaust system enhances both sound and performance. The lightest option is made from INCONEL alloy, and there's even a version with 999 fine gold plating.

NOVITEC also offers exclusive interior customization, tailoring every detail to the owner's preferences.

NOVITEC has been enhancing supercars' looks and aerodynamics for decades. They've created bodywork components for the Maserati that meet their high standards. All NOVITEC aerodynamic parts for the MC20, both coupe and spider, are made from naked carbon with a glossy finish.

The NOVITEC front spoiler gives the two-seater an even more striking look and reduces lift at high speeds. It fits onto the original front fascia. The NOVITEC ducktail rear spoiler complements it aerodynamically. Naked-carbon inserts for the front hood's air intakes complete the bodywork makeover.

NOVITEC and Vossen teamed up to create the exciting new NF11 wheel design for the MC20 Cielo. These wheels have twin-spokes that reach the rim's edge, making the 21-inch wheels look even larger. Advanced forging and machining technology ensure these wheels are both lightweight and strong. The centerlock design adds to the racing look. These wheels come in more than just gold; Vossen can produce them in 72 colors and various finishes.

2024 NOVITEC Maserati MC20 Cielo

NOVITEC offers the largest wheel combo for the MC20: 9Jx21 wheels with 255/30 ZR 21 tires in the front, and 12Jx21 rims with 325/25 ZR 21 tires in the rear. NOVITEC sports springs lower the car by about 25 millimeters, improving both looks and handling.

NOVITEC also tunes the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine with special maps for injection, boost pressure, and ignition. These are introduced via two NOVITEC N-TRONIC plug-and-play modules.

The high-performance exhaust system includes actively controlled butterfly valves. Customers can choose between stainless steel and INCONEL, the latter used in Formula 1. All versions have high-temperature insulation, with an optional 999 fine gold plating for the INCONEL variant. The exhaust system helps the V6 breathe better and, with open valves, produces an even more thrilling sound. Sports catalysts and custom particulate filters add extra horsepower. NOVITEC carbon/stainless-steel tailpipes, 100 millimeters in diameter, give the rear a visual boost.

Combining high-performance maps and the sports exhaust boosts the engine output by 81 hp and torque by 88 Nm. The tuned V6 engine produces 523 kW (711 hp) at 7,400 rpm and 818 Nm of torque between 3,000 and 5,500 rpm. This power propels the MC20 Cielo from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and to 200 km/h in 8.4 seconds. Its top speed exceeds 325 km/h.

NOVITEC also offers top-quality, handcrafted interior designs. Customers can choose from a huge range of colors for the leather and Alcantara used inside.