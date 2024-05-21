Bentley Batur Convertible (2025)

Bentley Batur Convertible

Bentley Motors has unveiled the third coachbuilt Bentley of the modern era - the Batur Convertible. Created by Mulliner, Bentley's bespoke division, the Batur Convertible follows the exquisite Bacalar and Batur coupe. Mulliner continues its legacy of crafting unique cars tailored to each client's wishes.

The Batur Convertible showcases innovative design elements from its coupe counterpart, shaping Bentley's future car designs. It retains Bentley’s powerful 750 PS, 6.0-litre W12 engine, one of the last models to feature this legendary powertrain before it ceases production this summer.

Bentley’s rich history of open-cockpit cars dates back to 1919. The Batur Convertible’s design blends the Bacalar and Batur, featuring a wraparound cockpit and a dramatic ‘airbridge’ behind the seats for a dynamic, driver-focused experience. The convertible roof combines beauty and practicality, deploying in just 19 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph, transforming the car from a coupe to an open-top grand tourer.

Mulliner’s team co-creates each Batur Convertible with the customer, using a visualizer to customize every detail. Customers can choose colors, finishes, and materials to create a truly unique car. Options include bespoke paint, customizable brightware, and 3D-printed rose gold accents crafted by expert goldsmiths.

Each Batur Convertible is handcrafted at Bentley’s carbon-neutral factory in Crewe, England, limited to just 16 units. The powerful W12 engine, paired with an eight-speed double-clutch transmission and sports exhaust, delivers exceptional performance. The engineering development car, Batur Convertible Car #0, features bespoke Vermillion Gloss and Satin Duo tone paint, with high gloss carbon fiber accents and a stunning grille design.

With the Batur Convertible, Bentley offers a blend of heritage, innovation, and personalization, ensuring a luxurious and unique driving experience.