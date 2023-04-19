Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Maybach (2024)

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Maybach

Mercedes-Maybach has unveiled its first all-electric series model, the EQS 680 SUV, which combines the technology of the Mercedes-EQ with the exclusivity of Maybach. The car has a special exterior with a black panel front and a Maybach radiator grille. The interior is spacious and comfortable with luxurious materials and exclusive details. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV sets a new standard in the all-electric top-end luxury SUV segment.

The exterior

Mercedes-Maybach has added exclusive elements to the EQS SUV from Mercedes-EQ to give it a unique character. The car has a special exterior with a smooth black panel front, featuring the Mercedes star on the hood and a Maybach radiator grille with chrome-plated trim strips. The air intake of the bumper also has chrome-plated slats. The side windows have bold chrome surrounds, and the B-pillar trim is chrome-plated. The car rolls on exclusive 21 or 22-inch alloy and forged wheels with Maybach lettering on the hub caps. The rear lights have a continuous light strip with a two-part helix, and the rear apron, spoiler lip, and tailgate have chrome trim elements. The car also has a brand-typical two-tone paintwork with a filigree pinstripe, available in five color combinations.

The interior

The interior design of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV follows the motto "What is good must also be beautiful". The front passengers can enjoy the standard MBUX Hyperscreen with "zero layer" and Mercedes-Maybach-specific start-up animations on all three displays. The instrument cluster in "MAYBACH" mode has animated display and the pointers are designed like a silk scarf that moves elegantly according to speed and driving style. The surrounds for the round instruments are in rose gold, and an alternative display form is the sporty "Pure EV" style.

The central display starts with the home screen, and the driver can perform 80% of the common interactions directly. The system is personalised with intelligent suggestions and forward-looking offers. The three displays have three display styles (discreet, sporty, MAYBACH) and three modes (navigation, assistance, service), and the content can be customised with selected ambient lighting.

The rear passengers have two 11.6-inch displays on the backrests of the front seats and can use the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment to share content. The MBUX rear tablet can also be used outside the vehicle, and the MBUX Interior Assist recognises passengers' operating requests from body and hand movements.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has natural materials with perfect craftsmanship to create a stylish contrast to the high-tech look. The interior comes standard with Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather, and natural woods are available as decorative parts. The Maybach emblem is integrated at various points as a design element, and it adorns the stainless steel pedal system, the cushions on the headrests, and the front seat backrests. The brand lettering differentiates the steering wheel, and it is illuminated on the stainless steel door sills to welcome all passengers.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Maybach

Resource-saving luxury

Mercedes-Benz AG has introduced vegetable-tanned leather in its Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV model. Coffee bean shells are used for tanning, and water used in the process is recycled in a closed circuit system before being released back into natural bodies of water. The fatliquoring agents used in tanning are also plant-based, and the leather is not preserved with salt, which saves about 45 kilograms of salt per vehicle. By-products from the tanning process are upcycled into new products such as compostable flowerpots, insulating foams, and decking boards. Coffee farmers benefit from selling the coffee bean shells.

Mercedes-Benz has set strict criteria for sustainably processed real leather, including no illegal deforestation in the leather supply chain and no grazing areas that contribute to the loss of natural forests. The entire supply chain from farm to end product must be disclosed, and the leather must come from animals kept in a species-appropriate manner. Only vegetable or chrome-free tanning agents may be used, and eco-balance must be carried out across all stages of the value-added process.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV uses resource-saving materials, including secondary steel and recycled aluminium. The aim is to at least halve CO2 emissions per passenger car in the new vehicle fleet over the entire life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020 levels. From 2039, the new car and van fleet should be net carbon-neutral over their life cycle and the entire value chain.

The rear

The rear of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV provides a self-contained and comfortable atmosphere for passengers. The Executive seats come with ventilation, massage function, neck and shoulder heating, and calf massage. There is also a Chauffeur Package that moves the front passenger seat forward when the rear passenger reclines. Massage programmes are available with ENERGIZING COMFORT.

The redesigned First-Class Rear equipment includes a wooden trim in the rear storage compartment, which matches the trim on the front seat backrests and between the rear seats. A discreet Maybach emblem is projected onto the floor. Two thermal cup holders, a shelf for the MBUX rear tablet, four USB-C ports, and two HDMI interfaces are also included. Folding tables, a cooling compartment, and silver-plated champagne goblets can be added upon request.

Diverse possibilities for individual lighting moods

Each C-pillar of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has a designer lamp integrated into it. The adaptive rear lighting system provides additional reading lights in the grab handles and light strips in the headlining. The brightness, size, and position of the light spots can be adjusted, providing a wide range between precise work and relaxed lounge lighting. The light color follows the human daily rhythm but can also be manually adjusted. The Ambient Lighting runs throughout the vehicle, up to the roof liner and behind the rear seats. Active Ambient Lighting has 253 individually controllable LEDs and 64 individually selectable colors, including Maybach-specific color schemes. The lighting options offer diverse choices for individual moods and reinforce the cocooning effect. The passengers are welcomed with a special light play that sets the scene for the rear doors.

The air quality

ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL Plus comes with a HEPA filter to ensure good air quality. An air quality sensor supports the fresh air recirculation switch. The HEPA filter effectively cleans the incoming outside air of fine dust, small particles and pollen. Both the HEPA filter and the cabin filter contain activated carbon that filters sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and odours. Fresh air is regularly circulated, and the interior air can be cleaned before boarding through pre-air conditioning. MBUX displays particulate matter values inside and outside the vehicle in detail in its own air quality menu. The system can also recommend closing the side windows or sunroof if the quality of outside air is low.

Active scenting, which is part of the standard AIR BALANCE Package, is also available. No. 12 MOOD Ebony, an exclusive scent, was created for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Stimulating sandalwood and spicy notes combine to create a unique composition that aims to seduce rather than please.

The sound experience

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has a standard Burmester® 4D surround sound system that offers an exceptional audio experience. The system includes 15 speakers, two bass speakers in the front footwell, one midrange and one tweeter in each door, two 3D speakers in the headliner, two surround speakers in the luggage compartment cover, and a center speaker in the instrument panel. There are also two exciters in each seat that make the listening experience four-dimensional by directly reproducing structure-borne noise in the seats.

Passengers can enjoy the Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience, which gives music more space, clarity, and depth. It makes it possible to place discrete audio elements in a three-dimensional sound field and adapt them to any playback environment, providing the clarity equal to the artist’s original studio composition.

Passengers in the front and rear can also apply the 4D sound to the audio content of their headphones, and the sound can be individually adjusted for each MBUX user profile. Additionally, the driving sound named “Aerial Grace” was created for the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach model, and it can be heard in the interior. It is interactive and reacts to a dozen different parameters, including accelerator pedal position, speed, and recuperation, providing an acoustic experience. The sounds are calculated in real-time on the amplifier of the Burmester® 4D surround sound system and played back by the loudspeakers.

Noise comfort

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV enhances the noise and vibration comfort of the EQS SUV from Mercedes-EQ. The electric drive train is encapsulated at the front and rear, and the support frame on the front axle and drive units are doubly decoupled via rubber mounts. The SUV also features acoustic foams in selected body shell profiles and ramps in the underbody paneling, which reduce noise from grit in the wheel arches.

The measures taken for noise, vibration, and harshness are mainly focused on the rear of the SUV. A transverse bulkhead covered with ARTICO man-made leather seals off the trunk up to the lower edge of the rear window, providing effective noise suppression. The new Disconnect Unit (DCU) automatically decouples the electric motor on the front axle to increase the range, contributing to noise reduction. Additional insulation materials and acoustically effective laminated glass panes are also used.

Various wind deflection measures on the panorama roof, such as wind deflectors, covers, and seals with improved geometry, ensure a high level of noise comfort. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV provides maximum noise comfort in the rear, making it perfect for enjoying music or simply relaxing in silence. The rear passengers can also adjust how much of the surroundings they want to perceive with the electrically operated roller blinds on the rear side windows.

The suspension

The driving comfort of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV meets the highest standards. The AIRMATIC air suspension comes with continuously adjustable damping ADS+ and is a standard feature. The vehicle level can be raised by up to 35 millimetres to increase ground clearance. Standard rear-axle steering enables a turning circle of 11.0 metres. Additionally, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has the special MAYBACH drive programme for maximum driving comfort for the rear passengers. It ensures minimal body movements under the rear seats and comes as a standard setting, replacing the classic COMFORT programme. The vehicle also includes the DYNAMIC SELECT driving programmes ECO, SPORT, OFFROAD and INDIVIDUAL.

Technical data

The standard 4MATIC all-wheel drive of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV gives an output of 484 kW and a range of up to 600 kilometres (provisional figure).