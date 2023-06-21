Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate (2024)

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate

As functional as its predecessor, as intelligent and customisable as never before: The new E?Class Estate, model series 214, impresses in many areas. The design has also changed: The roofline is more dynamically designed compared to its predecessor, and at the same time the new E-Class Estate scores again with functionality and load compartment volume. Combined with the raked rear window, the overall appearance is progressive.

Like the Saloon before it, the Estate not only continues the long model history of the classic E-Class, but also bridges the gap to the avant-garde trendsetters from Mercedes-EQ with its new design. Balanced proportions are part of the appearance of a classic estate car. They are defined by the short front overhang, the long bonnet with powerdomes, the longer wheelbase and the balanced rear overhang.

With its distinctive side profile, the Estate clearly sets itself apart from the competition. The two character lines familiar from the Saloon create a powerfully stretched car body and give the Estate a sporty and stylish appearance. Sophisticated, three-dimensional and optimised down to the last detail, the surface finish exudes elegance.

A black panel-like surface connects the radiator grille with the headlamps. This insert in high-gloss black is visually reminiscent of the Mercedes-EQ models. The three-dimensionally designed radiator grille is either progressive or classic, depending on the equipment line. A chrome-framed radiator grille backlit by optical fibres is optionally available for all lines (Avantgarde, Exclusive and AMG Line). The new E-Class Estate features LED High Performance headlamps as standard. As an optional extra, DIGITAL LIGHT is available without and with a projection function. All headlamp variants offer a distinctive day and night design. As a typical feature of the brand, the daytime running lights take the shape of an eyebrow.

Precisely designed chrome elements as well as the progressively styled, two-part rear lamps characterise the rear-end design. Thanks to its large opening, the load compartment can be used in a variety of ways. The design team has reinterpreted the rear lamps in terms of their contours and inner workings. With great depth of detail and partly animated functions, the interior design contributes to the vehicle's high value appeal. The unique star motif makes the day and night design of the rear lamps unmistakable. The two light sections in the side wall and boot lid are visually connected. This further emphasises the width of the rear. The reflectors have been relocated to the bumper. Because this allowed the load compartment opening to be particularly large, this increases the utility value on the one hand and makes the rear view look even wider on the other.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate

Even more spacious in the rear and the familiar high utility value

Compared to its predecessor, the E-Class Estate has increased in width by 28 millimetres. This gives the rear passengers even more space: The elbow room in the rear is 1519 millimetres – 25 millimetres more than before. The wheelbase has increased by 22 millimetres to 2961 millimetres. As a result, rear-seat passengers enjoy more knee room (84 millimetres; plus 9 millimetres) and leg room (934 millimetres; plus 15 millimetres). The load compartment can be expanded from 615 litres to up to 1830 litres. In the plug-in hybrid model, the luggage capacity is 460–1675 litres, and the load compartment is level there, too.

The seat backrests can be split and folded down in a 40:20:40 ratio. Operation is by two push buttons on the left and right side of the rear seat backrest. The Estate model features the EASY-PACK tailgate as standard. The tailgate opens and closes conveniently at the touch of a button: using the button on the ignition key, the switch in the driver's door or the release handle on the tailgate. The retractable luggage cover and dividing net (both standard) have a two-piece design. Each has its own roller cassette.

MBUX Superscreen as a highlight of the interior design

The dashboard makes for the digital experience in the interior. If the E-Class Estate is equipped with the optional front passenger screen, the large glass surface of the MBUX Superscreen extends to the central display. Visually detached from this is the driver's display in the driver's field of vision. The models without a passenger display feature a large trim element that extends to the centre. Visually detached, the central display appears to float above the concave surface of this trim element.

The front section of the instrument panel is illuminated by the light strip of the Active Ambient Lighting. This runs in a wide arc from the windscreen, past the A-pillars and into the doors. This creates a generous feeling of space. An apparently free-floating control array in the upper section of the door panels matches the look of the glass surfaces of the screens.

The centre console is designed as a homogeneous unit and merges in a straight line into the lower section of the dashboard. At the front, a stowage compartment with lid and cup holders is integrated into the three-dimensionally shaped trim element. There is a soft padded armrest in the rear part of the centre console.

The door centre panel merges seamlessly into the armrest with a concave sweep. The front section here is designed as a metallic high-tech element. It serves as a grab and closing handle, and incorporates the switches for the power windows. Another highlight is the free-floating control array incorporating the door opener and the controls for the seat functions.

The contours of the seat surface and backrest flow elegantly from the inside to the outside, and appear to float above the base of the seat thanks to their layer design. Indented vertical lines follow the outer contour, widening out towards the top.

A plug-in hybrid is already available at launch

Thanks to systematic electrification and intelligent downsizing, the new E-Class sets new standards in efficiency. The combustion engines are four and six-cylinder units from the current modular Mercedes?Benz engine family FAME (Family of Modular Engines). Accordingly, the engine range plays a major role in the flexibility of the international production network, with needs-based electrification.

In addition to turbocharging, both the diesel and petrol engines feature intelligent support from an Integrated Starter-Generator (ISG). They are therefore mild hybrids. Thanks to a new battery, the power of the electric motor has been increased from 15 to 17 kW and the boost torque to 205 Nm. Further mild hybrid models will follow.

With the E 300 e (combined fuel consumption, weighted (WLTP): 0.9-0.6 l/100 km, combined CO? emissions, weighted (WLTP): 20-13 g/km, combined power consumption, weighted (WLTP): 21.4-19.1 kWh/100 km) a plug-in hybrid is also available at market launch already. With an electric output of 95 kW (129 hp) and an all?electric range of up to over 100 kilometres (WLTP), this model will on many days be on the road purely electrically, without the use of the petrol engine. More plug-in hybrids with diesel combustion engines will follow.

The model range at market launch in Europe: