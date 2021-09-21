SKODA team announces the development of an all-new Fabia, with the first prototype featuring Rally2 specs.

Following the launch and the success of the rally-ready Fabia, the engineering team is now ready to up their game with an even more advanced and refined version of the machine.

"The all-new ŠKODA Fabia for the Rally2 category has entered the development and testing stage. Fortunately, our technicians can build on comprehensive know-how and expertise of the ongoing ŠKODA Fabia Rally2 evo project, which still is very successful worldwide," comments Michal Hrabánek, Head of ŠKODA Motorsport.

Since 2015, SKODA Fabia has won numerous rally trophies and is the leader in its class in terms of awards and achievements. Since the iteration of the new R5 version, the model has gone on to take nine titles in support categories to the FIA World Rally Championship, numerous regional and national championships, nearly 1,400 overall and class victories as well as close to 3,300 podium positions worldwide. ŠKODA Motorsport has already sold more than 400 units of the R5, Rally2, and Rally2 Evo variants.

According to the Rally2 regulations of the FIA, the next generation Rally2 version of the ŠKODA Fabia is again powered by a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine connected to a five-speed sequential gearbox and four-wheel drive with mechanical differentials.