MINI USA announced more details for the new 2022 Countryman Boardwalk Edition. This model offers an extended list of standard equipment and some new design ideas.

Based on the Cooper S variant, the Countryman Boardwalk Edition comes with exclusive color combinations, expressive design, and a cozy interior. As it comes to the outside of the automobile, Boardwalk Edition features a Deep Laguna Metallic body color complemented by black contrast finish on the roof and matching exterior mirror caps.

Furthermore, the vehicle comes with matching black 18-inch Pin Spoke Wheels and a Piano Black Exterior trim. Back to the interior, the Boardwalk Edition includes a Leather Cross Punch Black interior trim and Touchscreen Navigation Package on the console. There are also door sills, roof, and dashboard graphics and exclusive Boardwalk side scuttles.

New MINI member includes some neat comfort and infotainment additions like SiriusXM Satellite Radio with one year All-Access, a Harman/Kardon Audio System, Touchscreen Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Storage Package and Automatic Climate Control.

SEE ALSO: M340 xDrive receives some neat Dahler upgrades

In terms of equipment, the vehicle can also be specified with LED Fog Lights and Headlights, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, and power-folding exterior mirrors with auto-dimming on both exterior and interior mirrors.

New Mini will be available worldwide across the US in April 2021.

Source: MINI