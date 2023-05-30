MINI /
2023 Countryman Cooper S ALL4 Uncharted Edition

MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 Uncharted Edition (2023)

The MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL 4 shows off its top-notch grip and unwavering control in every turn when cruising on sandy terrain. The Uncharted Edition highlights the distinctive features of this wild explorer. With its robust engine and all-wheel drive, the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 thrives in unconventional environments. The energetic 131 kW/178 hp four-cylinder motor equipped with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology guarantees an exhilarating and sporty driving experience that embodies the essence of the brand.

CO2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION. MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 (combined fuel consumption in l/100km: 7.6-7.1 (WLTP)/CO2 emissions combined in g/km: 172-161 (WLTP))

