Expressive design, inspirational driving fun, premium quality and individual style: the MINI Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door combines all this with a classic body concept and the brand's fascinating tradition. The new Resolute Edition of the original in the premium small car segment now captures the very essence of this unique combination. With its exclusive design and equipment features, it offers a modern re-interpretation of the authentic qualities embraced by the MINI Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door.

In the Resolute Edition, the MINI Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door is a prime example of traditional sporty flair. Its 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology has a peak output of 189 hp and a maximum torque of 206 ft-lbs. With the standard 6-speed manual transmission, this highly spirited small car sprints from standstill to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. When fitted with the optional 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch, it moves a touch faster – in this case the standard sprint takes just 6.4 seconds. The car's top speed is 145 mph.

Athletic talent is part and parcel of the MINI genes. The Resolute Edition echoes the brand's early motor racing career, in particular with a body finish that is inspired by the classic color used for British racing cars: the exterior in the Rebel Green variant clearly expresses the sporting spirit of the premium small car – this finish was previously exclusive to the top athlete MINI John Cooper Works. The body color is combined with a finish in Pepper White for the roof and exterior mirror caps. Bonnet stripes with parallel lines in light and dark gold tones along with exclusive 18-inch light alloy wheels in Pulse Spoke Black round off the sporty appearance of the edition vehicle.

A clear commitment to the brand's historic roots is also signaled by the "RESOLUTE" inscription on the bonnet stripes and door sill finishers. Hallmark design features are finished in exclusive Resolute Bronze. This includes the headlight surrounds, the radiator grille and rear lights, the side scuttles on the front side panels, the door and tailgate handles, the air intakes in the front apron and the fuel filler cap. An attractive contrast is provided by the brand logos and model inscriptions, which like the inner frame and crossbar of the radiator grille and the tailpipe trim of the exhaust system are finished in Piano Black.

An authentic interior atmosphere geared towards driving fun is ensured by the anthracite-colored roof liner and sports seats in exclusive Black Pearl/Light Chequered fabric/leatherette, which are combined with black armrests and knee rolls. The range of standard equipment also includes the Nappa sports leather steering wheel. An edition emblem is featured on the bottom spoke of the Nappa sports leather steering wheel and on the floor mats.

The high-quality and authentic style of the MINI Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door in the Resolute Edition is further highlighted by means of distinctive interior surfaces. Against the black background of these surfaces, parallel and evenly curved lines in a light golden tone form an exquisite pinstripe pattern, also echoing the structure of the bonnet stripes. The design features of the Edition are atmospherically showcased by the lighting package, with LED units that provide targeted interior illumination, as well as by the Ambient Light, which additionally includes such features as a laser-engraved ring for the central instrument and also light piping in the doors and cockpit area, as well as illuminated door handles and door entry areas. The MINI Driving Modes likewise form part of the equipment package for the MINI Cooper 2 Door in the Resolute Edition. A toggle switch can be used to activate more strikingly sporty characteristics in the vehicle's drive and suspension systems.

The MINI Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door Resolute Edition, available from March 2022 production has begun to arrive at US MINI dealers.

Current US Edition Pricing for Model Year 2023*