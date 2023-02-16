Mini Cooper SE Convertible (2023)

Mini Cooper SE Convertible

Following the positive feedback on the unique specimen presented in summer 2022, MINI is now going ahead with a small series of the all-electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible (power consumption combined: 17.2 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) which represents another big step in the direction of electric mobility. The world's first locally emission-free premium convertible in the small car segment shortens the transition period to the introduction of the next-generation all-electric model family. From April 2023, the MINI Cooper SE Convertible will be available in Europe in a limited number of 999 vehicles.

"Three years ago we launched the all-electric MINI Cooper SE, and today one in five MINI sold in Europe is an all-electric MINI. This success has spurred us to implement the small series of the MINI Cooper SE Convertible within only a few months. I'm delighted that we can offer 999 MINI customers an extraordinary and exclusive open-air go-kart feeling," says Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand.

The MINI Cooper SE Convertible is available in Enigmatic Black and White Silver. Door handles, side scuttles and the surrounds of the front and rear lights are finished in Resolute Bronze. The MINI logos and the model lettering feature in elegant Piano Black to match. The E logo familiar from the MINI Cooper SE is found on the front apron and on the rear, thereby visually underlining locally emission-free driving fun.

Further edition-specific equipment details also adorn the door sill trims and side scuttles and, with the 1 of 999 lettering emphasising the exclusive character of the limited edition open-air MINI.

MINI takes on a pioneering role with the edition-specific alloy wheels. The 17" cast alloy wheels in Electric Power Spoke 2-tone design are made of 100 percent secondary aluminium. The combination of green electricity during production and the use of the secondary raw material can significantly reduce CO2 emissions compared to conventional manufacturing processes.

Extensive interior equipment with MINI Electric Design features.

The sports seats are in MINI Yours Leather Lounge design and feature seat heating and adjustable thigh support. The multifunctional sports leather steering wheel in Nappa leather finish contributes to the fun-to-drive atmosphere and stylish driving comfort and can also be heated. In the lower steering wheel spoke, the MINI Electric Badge highlights the limited character of the all-electric convertible. The exclusive Piano Black surfaces, which can be stylishly set off by the ambient lighting, also contribute to car’s exclusive status. The design of the interior emphasises the fully electric character of the open-top four-seater with yellow colour accents, such as the yellow start-stop toggle switch.

In addition to numerous other features, the high-quality equipment is complemented in the cockpit by the eDrive services familiar from the MINI Cooper SE. These provides the driver with information on current energy consumption, range and tips for an economical driving style. All essential information is summarised on the MINI Head-Up Display while driving. On longer journeys, the Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function and the MINI Driving Assistant, among other features, enhance the comfort of the limited MINI Convertible with all-electric drive as standard.

2023 Mini Cooper SE Convertible

Pure electrified go-kart feeling.

With a length of 3,850 mm, a wheelbase of 2,495 mm, 1,727 mm width and 1,427 mm height, the dimensions, including the luggage compartment with 160 l load volume, remain unchanged compared to the conventionally powered MINI Convertible. The 135 kW/184 hp electric motor comes from the BMW Group's electric mobility competence centres in Dingolfing and Landshut. Its small size enables particularly harmonious axle load distribution and favours agile and easily controllable handling. The electric drive accelerates the MINI Cooper SE Convertible smoothly from standstill to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

With a range of 201 kilometres determined in the WLTP test cycle, open-air excursions are possible well beyond the city limits. Up to 30 km/h, the fully electrically powered and thus particularly quiet textile soft top in MINI Yours style with typical Union Jack pattern can be opened, closed or set as a sliding roof.

From idea to small series.

With the MINI Cooper SE Convertible, MINI highlights its flexibility and has set up the production of a small series for the first time. The MINI Cooper SE Convertible will be produced in a limited edition of 999 vehicles alongside the conventional MINI Convertible in the Netherlands.