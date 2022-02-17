The recent announcement of three new MINI special editions extending across the full 2023 MY product range included a special version of MINI's all-electric model, the MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition. This new all-electric special edition is a bold statement of individual style and sustainable driving fun that blends heritage-inspired MINI design with forward-looking EV drive technology.

Based on the purely electric MINI Cooper SE 2-door hardtop, its exclusive exterior design makes for an authentic appearance inspired by the brand's history. In this way, the MINI Cooper SE in the Resolute Edition clearly conveys the message that locally emission-free driving fun has now become an integral part of the brand's character and its more than 60-year history.

With its 135 kW/181 hp electric motor and thrillingly agile handling, the MINI Cooper SE transfers the brand's hallmark go-kart feeling to the world of electric mobility. Its EPA range of up to 114 miles* enables locally emission-free driving fun, both in an urban setting and on outings beyond the city limits. These are the qualities that have made the fully electric MINI the brand's most popular model variant, with global sales figures having almost doubled in 2021. * based on '22 MY figures – '23 MY figures pending

The exclusive design and equipment features of the Resolute Edition now give sustainable driving fun even greater appeal. With a body finish in Rebel Green – previously reserved for the high-performance John Cooper Works models – and the contrasting Pepper White finish for the roof and exterior mirror caps, the MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition has a sporty look underscoring the brand's British pedigree.

The deliberate avoidance of chrome elements on the exterior provides a look ahead to the future: instead, the hallmark design features are finished in exclusive Resolute Bronze. These include the surrounds of the headlights, radiator grille and rear lights, the side scuttles on the front side panels and the handles of the doors and tailgate. By contrast, the surrounding strip at the lower edge of the windscreen is finished in Piano Black, as are the inner frame of the radiator grille, the brand logos and the model inscription.

The unmistakable appearance of the MINI Cooper SE in the Resolute Edition is further enhanced by means of bonnet stripes in an exclusive design. Like the door sill trims, they feature a pattern made up of parallel lines with a color gradient that runs between a light and a dark shade of gold, along with the inscription "RESOLUTE". The edition model features 17-inch alloy wheels in Electric Collection Spoke design.

In the interior of the MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition, the sense of hallmark driving fun is further reinforced by means of seats with a Light Chequered fabric/ Black Pearl leatherette finish, and an anthracite-colored roof liner, as well as black armrests and knee rolls. The sports leather steering wheel in Nappa finish bears an edition-specific MINI Resolute logo on the lower spoke. With evenly curved lines in a light golden tone, the graphic design forms an exquisite pinstripe pattern on the interior surfaces. The Resolute Edition's exclusive design features go together to form a perfectly balanced overall package for premium exterior and interior style.

While the car's look clearly conveys a sense of tradition, this can be combined with state-of-the-art equipment features in the areas of driver assistance, infotainment and connectivity. The MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition comes standard with MINI's Driver Assistance Package that includes a Heads-up Display for added visibility of vehicle read-outs, Park Assist help safely maneuver in parking situations, Lane Departure Warning which alerts the driver to unintentional lane drifting by vibrating the steering wheel, and Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function. This technology offered increased safety, convenience and comfort whether navigating tight spaces, in stop and go traffic, or on the open road.

With its modern graphic display on an 8.8-inch touchscreen, the latest generation of the MINI operating system is optimized for quick and intuitive control of the vehicle functions, audio program, communication, navigation and apps. In addition, numerous digital services are available, including Apple CarPlay which comes standard, all to enhance driving fun by means of high-quality convenience and entertainment functions.

The MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition will be available from March 2022 production and should be arriving at US dealers shortly thereafter.

US Edition Pricing for Model Year 2023*

Model MINI Cooper SEIconic TrimMSRP Resolute EditionPrice MINI Cooper SEResolute EditionMSRP Cooper SE Hardtop 2 Door (Resolute Edition) $36,900 +$1,000 $37,900

*Plus $850 destination and handling