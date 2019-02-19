MINI, the British premium brand, announces new version of the sporty John Cooper Works GP. This new edition will be geared with a 4-cylinder engine with an output of 220kW (300hp) and will also feature MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology. This piece of gear will make the vehicle the most powerful MINI ever appeared on the road.

What we also know is that this is a limited run of mere 3000 units, so if you are interested in buying one, you'd better hurry up!

By presenting this particular model, MINI team are keen to showcase an extremely athletic body language, blended with luxurious and comfortable interior and, of course, enhanced pleasure of driving. As many of you might well remember, this was indeed MINI's promise back in 2017, when the John Cooper Works GP Concept was first unveiled.

Production process now enters in crucial phase – the engineering tweaks are hitting the road! This is indeed the period in which the vehicle will be tested and carried out in the course of the next few months. Also, this is the phase in which suspension fine-tuning will take place, along with improving the aerodynamic properties of the machine.

Based on the principle of tapping into the sporting genes of the MINI in order to create an advanced sports vehicle, the team embodies all the experience and knowledge gained in order to deliver us an outstanding car!

Source: MINI