Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition (2023)

Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition

The MINI John Cooper Works models with enhanced performance have always been the top athletes of the brand, delivering that typical go-kart feeling. Limited to only 999 units worldwide, the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition (fuel consumption: 7.1 — 6.8 l/100 km; CO2 emissions: 162 — 156 g/km according to WLTP) authentically accentuates the sporty power of the drivetrain.

Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI, says: “The MINI John Cooper Works models have their roots in motorsport. With the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition, we are celebrating MINI's legendary motorsport history and maximizing the brand-typical driving experience,”

The special high-performance model of the MINI John Cooper Works is equipped with a manual 6-speed transmission. The mechanical manual transmission, along with the standard stainless-steel pedals, emphasizes the dynamic response of the drive, embodying the thrilling racing sensation of the MINI John Cooper Works. By prioritizing this unfiltered and genuine driving experience with a 6-speed manual transmission, the 1to6 Edition gets its name.

A limited edition featuring minimalist design details.

Even at first glance, the MINI John Cooper Works in the 1to6 Edition showcases individual style and exceptional performance. The front end stands out with its radiator grille, boasting large air inlets for optimal temperature control of the engine and brakes, all surrounded by a sleek Piano Black frame. Combined with the elegant Midnight Black body color, these black design elements give the vehicle an untamed appearance. Additionally, the brand's iconic side scuttles and waistline finisher also come in Piano Black.

From the bonnet to the aerodynamic rear spoiler and rear apron, the edition-specific Bonnet Stripe with unique graphics emphasizes MINI's motorsport history. The MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition embodies the car's unstoppable desire for freedom, whether on the racetrack or in everyday life. The silver, white, and red edition logo marks its limited-edition character on the exterior, showcased by badges on the C-pillar and rear of the vehicle, as well as embedded in the side scuttles. Completing the exceptional look of the edition model are the 18-inch Jet Black Circuit Spoke rims.

The door sills, adorned with an exclusive 1to6 logo-design, instantly highlight the interior's exclusive character when the vehicle doors are opened. The 3D-embossed decorative surface on the passenger side subtly echoes the edition logo in a tone-on-tone design. Meanwhile, the black lettering "One of 999" on the left side of the steering wheel reminds us of the limited edition status of the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition. The gear shift, placed in the middle of the cockpit, features the colors of the edition logo, accompanied by a red background graphic and red leather stitching.

The iconic MINI central instrument incorporates the design with its glowing red bezel, creating an atmospheric contrast with the anthracite-colored headliner. The lower spoke of the nappa leather sports steering wheel and the floor mats proudly display the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition emblem. The edition is completed by specific key caps featuring the 1to6 logo-design.

2023 Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition

World premiere at the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

The dynamic appearance, deep engine sound, and four-cylinder twinpower turbo unit of the MINI John Cooper Works are just a few of the motorsport-inspired details that showcase its focus on sporty driving and maximum precision. The sports suspension of this model has been rigorously tested on various racetracks, including the renowned Nürburgring Nordschleife

. The MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition continues the legacy of racing legend John Cooper, delivering legendary go-kart feeling and perfect handling.

Against this backdrop, the world premiere of this limited-edition model will take place at the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring on May 20, 2023. A specially modified MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition for this race, along with the MINI John Cooper Works of the Bulldog Racing Team, known from last year, will carry on MINI's tradition-steeped racing history during the event on Saturday.

Starting from September 2023, the exclusive MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition model will be available in Europe, the USA, Canada, and Mexico.