SKODA's most successful rally car, the Fabia R5 gets its update. Audience at the Geneva Motor Show will witness a completely revised design that incorporates tons of drivetrain changes. Additionally, the rally car will be getting some additions and changes never before seen on a Fabia R5.

What we know so far is that the new SKODA will be featuring a new headlight design, along with performance and reliability improvements. Tests have already been made and after thousands of kilometers on gravel tracks, the new family member has revealed one more step in the right direction. Or, at least, from engineering team's perspective.

In 2018 alone, SKODA Motorsport team has managed to reach top three positions of the WRC 2 drivers and co-drivers categories. As a result of the increased efforts in customer services, SKODA has also won the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship, FIA South American Rally Championship, FIA African Rally Championship and 17 national rally titles with this very same SKODA Fabia R5.

What we also know is that in 2019 SKODA Motorsport will enter two cars into selected rounds of FIA World Rally Championship. Finnish drivers Kalle Rovanperä and co-driver Jonne Halttunen will compete in the new WRC 2 Pro Championship, while WRC 2 Champions Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler from Czech Republic will be seen on selected WRC events.

Source: SKODA