MagnaFlow team has announced its brand-new performance exhaust system for 2020 Jeep Gladiator. The gadget is available for pre-order immediately in three different configurations, including two Street Series cat-black systems and a Rock Crawler Series for maximum clearance and optional pipe routing for a heavy-duty usage.

The first two Street Series exhaust systems ensure balance of neat engine output and enhanced flexibility. Both upgrades provide efficient flow and dyno proven power and the thing that makes them stand out from the crowd is the unique aesthetic with a single driver side rear exit with polished stainless steel tip and a dual split rear exit under the bumper with a satin black finish.

Both Gladiator Street Series exhaust systems incorporate a 3-inch mandrel bent tubing and a 5x8x24-inch oval muffler. Also, both of these goodies provide a high clearance for sweet off-road adventures. The systems feature a hidden single straight exit turn down on the driver side of the machine, which provides a more aggressive exterior tone, but the large new muffle still makes it possible for a moderate interior sound level. Furthermore, all stainless-steel MagnaFlow exhaust systems are backed by a Limited Lifetime Construction Warranty, which includes a precise bolt-on installation.

Source: MagnaFlow