Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., one of the fastest-growing Asian brands in the US for the second consecutive year, today announced that new Mirage model received an ALG Pre-Owned Value Award (POVA) in the Subcompact segment. The 2020 POVAs are given to machines with the lowest forecasted depreciation from two to five years of age, during the period between 2019-2022.

ALG, the benchmark for forecasting future vehicles values and the analytics subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc. recognizes two- to five- year old vehicles in 27 segments that are forecast to depreciate the least over the subsequent 36 months in the used market. Furthermore, vehicle segmentation is based on ALG's proprietary automotive segmentation, which takes under consideration the information such as vehicle's size, transaction price, and cross-shop information.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, Mirage remains one of the most efficient and powerful machines in the segment. With its affordable starting price, the vehicle features a highway fuel economy of 43mpg, when equipped with the optional continuously variable transmission, and is supported by Mitsubishi's famous warranties: fully transferable 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion perforation limited warranty and a 5-year/unlimited mile roadside assistance. Neat!

Source: Mitsubishi