Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., the fastest-growing Asian brand in the US, has announced that both Mirage and Mirage G4 models have managed to receive the 2020 Vincentric Best CPO Value in AmericaTM awards in the subcompact hatchback and subcompact segments, respectively, at the 7th Annual Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards.

Awarded by Vincentric, the provider of ownership and cost data, knowledge and consumer insight, 2020 Vincentric Best CPO Value in AmericaTM awards recognize the vehicles that offer the best value in every market segment over the past five model years (2015-2019), with the assumption of 15,000 miles driven each year. The awards use a statistic analysis comparing total cost-of-ownership figures and the current market price for each vehicle.

By comprising factors as finance rates, residual values and maintenance schedules, statistical results determine the awards that are then given to specific makes and model lines after factoring in their overall performance in a variety of cost and ownership areas, including purchase price, retained price, fixed and operating costs over the life of vehicles and maintenance and repair.

Furthermore, both Mirage and Mirage G4 received top honors among entries from every major automotive manufacturer in their respective classes. As you might know, both machines offer a strong and appealing blend of affordable price, low maintenance costs and overall high level of standard equipment.

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is one of the most cost-efficient gasoline-powered vehicles and can be specified with a 1.3-liter three-cylinder engine that achieves overall 37/43/39 mpg city/highway/combined mpg when equipped with the optional continuously variable gearbox. Additionally, both machines include goodies as a 7-inch touchscreen display audio system with Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, rearview backup camera, steering wheel audio controls, central console USB port and available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation.

In addition, both models offer one of the most comprehensive warranties in the industry - fully transferable 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion perforation limited warranty and includes 5-year/unlimited miles of roadside assistance. Neat!

Source: Mitsubishi