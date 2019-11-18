Mitsubishi Motors Corporation unveils new and updated Mirage today. The newcomer bears the name Attrage saloon and will be on display at the Thailand International Motor Expo 2019.

The revision of the Mirage brings sharper and more dynamics exterior and more elegant interior ambience. What is more, the new model adopts the Dynamic Shield Front design that denotes the Mitsubishi brand identity. The elegant sweeps round from the sides towards the middle of the face in a protective barrier. Furthermore, the square grille and its horizontal/vertical bar pattern contribute to that aggressive and sharper expression.

Additionally, the optimized lamp layout makes the front-end look wider and more muscular. The styling includes LED combination lamps that connect with the grille and the fog lamps, located at the bumper corner. At the rear, there's a squared-off treatment for the bumper corners and L-signatured horizontal LED combination lamps that stretch across the width of the vehicle.

This sexy and expressive look is finished off with new 15-inch alloy wheels with two-tone diamond-cut styling and two new color choices: White Diamond and Sand Yellow.

The new Mitsubishi Mirage also benefits from more user-friendly and stylish cabin. The front arm rests benefit form new design and hand-touch areas are finished in soft-feel cloth. The meter panel and the power window switch panel use a carbon pattern, while the upper trim levels are upholstered in a sporty-look fabric/synthetic leather blend with the addition of piping and stitching to the seat sides.

SEE ALSO: Mitsubishi Motors expands its network with a new dealer

The new Mirage can also be specified with Mitsubishi's Smartphone Display Audio with a seven-inch touchscreen for improved legibility and ease of use. The SDA system also offers full smartphone connectivity that includes Bluetooth hands-free calling and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation systems.

Final specs will be announced closer to the launch of the new Mitsubishi Mirage in early 2020.

Source: Mitsubishi