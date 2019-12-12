Kia Telluride has been awarded a 2020 Edmunds Top Rated Award, taking the win its category to earn the title of Top Rated SUV.

The event itself, 2020 Edmunds Top-Rated Awards honors and recognizes the overall best vehicles of the year based on their extensive vehicle testing and rating process. The award represents the "golden standard of automotive excellence" and signifies that the chosen vehicles are the best-of-the-best on the road nowadays. Rather than honoring the newest machines out there, which may not be available yet, Edmund Top Rated provides a list of seven best machines that customers may want to check out.

Kia's popular three-row SUV has managed to earn numerous recognitions and praises for its rugged exterior, contemporary-styled cabin, and available advanced gadgets. Designed with families in mind, Telluride is also available with optional family-friendly systems such as Occupant Alert with Ultrasonic Sensors, Driver Talk, Quiet Mode and numerous more.

Confidently does Kia step into the new decade with its numerous awards and recognitions that showcase how the entire team is determined to deliver customers even more and more advanced pieces of technology and engineering solutions.

New Telluride is the prime example of a vehicle that represents the principles of the brand – it is reliable, appealing and agile. Just as Kia itself.

Source: Kia