Ram is commemorating a decade of high-end pickups with the introduction of the new exclusive 2022 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition

Featuring tons of premium materials, components, and gadgets, the special edition comes with real wood inserts, metal and leather components, and many customization options. Some of the exclusive goodies are Blue Shade exterior color, multifunctional tailgate, Mopar central-mounted bed step, and adjustable cargo tie.

The interior also received special attention and welcomes drivers and passengers to a rather cozy and functional space. Some of the features include segment-exclusive leather-wrapped seats and door inserts, a new suede headliner, A-pillar, and special visors. Furthermore, the 10th Anniversary edition features a new Indigo/Sea Salt Grey cabin color with aluminum Litho bezels, a unique shifter central cap, a 19-speaker premium audio system, and more.

SEE ALSO: Acura team earns podium finishes at the 99th Running of Pikes Peak Hill Climb

In terms of drivetrain system, Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition comes with a 5.7-liter V-8 with an eTorque mild-hybrid assist or 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine.

Stick with us for further details!