Jeep Gladiator earns a spot on Autotrader's 10 Best Car Interiors in its first year of availability. At the same time, Ram 1500 makes an appearance on the list for the third consecutive time in three years. As you might know, every year, Autotrader's editors comprehensively review the latest models for the 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000USD list.

For 2020 model year, Jeep Gladiator makes the list in its first year of availability while Ram 1500 also joins, making the list for the third time in three years. Gladiator and 1500 are, in fact, the only pickups to earn a spot on this coveted list.

Editors rate interiors on comfort, quality of materials and logic of use in order to help consumers find the most suitable vehicle for their particular needs.

SEE ALSO: Hyundai and Kia present a next-gen ICT Connected shift system

The Gladiator has managed to impress editors with its high-end materials, soft-touch dashboard, rubberized controls, and aluminum accents. The leather seats, ample luggage space, and USB connectivity are also playing a key role in the recognition. On the other hand, RAM 15000, offers high-quality materials, ergonomic design, and all top-notch mod cons. Sweet!

Source: FCA US LLC