Nissan announces details about new 2019 GT-R, which is already on sale at Nissan dealers worldwide. With starting price of $99,990 for 2019 GT-R Pure model, this becomes the most affordable of all four machines in the lineup. So, let's see what buyers will get for their money.

First of all, the GT-R Premium features 11-speaker Bose audio system, Active Noise Cancellation and Active Sound Enhancement systems and Titanium exhaust system.

On the other hand, there's the GT-R Track Edition, which is designed to deliver some more aggression on the road and the track by incorporating GT-R NISMO components and drivetrain systems.

And as we talk about NISMO, GT-R NISMO is the ultimate GT-R machine in the lineup – it offers a total of 600hp output and numerous NISMO drivetrain changes and additions. Also, this is the vehicle that comes in limited number in North America. It features motorsport-inspired technologies, optimized aerodynamics, suspension and drivetrain upgrades.

Also, there are three interior packages – Amber Red, Kuro Night and Rakuda Tan. All are available with GT-R Premium and come along with three premium exterior color finishes. There's also an All-Weather Package for Pure and Premium grades. Furthermore, all 2019 GT-R models come equipped with LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

In terms of drivetrain system, 2019 GT-R Pure, Premium and Track Edition grades come with 3.8-liter DOHC 24-valve V6 engine that produces a total of 565hp 476lb-ft of torque. Such an output is distributed via 6-speed manual transmission to all wheels, by ATTESA E-TS AWD system. GT-R NISMO is rated 600hp and 481lb-ft of torque and also features personalization options and interior design tweaks.

