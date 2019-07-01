Nissan team has confirmed additional details for the 50th Anniversary Edition GT-R, which was unveiled at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

The exclusive machine comes in a range of mere 50 units and will be available for purchase in August 2019.

As you might know, the retired R34 GT-R Bayside Blue makes a dramatic return as a 50th Anniversary edition and features tons of contemporary goodies and neat marks that honor the anniversary. There are white racing stripes, a four-coat, double-heat treatment process that results on vivid blue finish with neat highlights and deep shadows. All the European models will be sold in this Bayside Blue finish.

In order to finish the neat exterior design, Nissan adds exlusive 20-spoke 20-inch alloys with blue accents and "50th Anniversary Edition" badges. Sweet!

Furthermore, based on the Prestige grade, the 50th Anniversary comes with Prestige grey leather interior with gray leather steering wheel and gear lever, seat embossing and Alcantara headliner with stitching and Alcantara-wrapped sun visors.

In fact, along with the sexy new edition, Nissan announces that 370Z 50th is also on sale – with a starting price of £38,995, the remaining 22 examples are searching for their new owner!

Source: Nissan