Nissan team proudly unveiled the Ariya Concept, a crossover EV with twin-electric motors, powerful acceleration capabilities and next-gen driver assistance technologies. The vehicle draws a new line of ideas and concepts that would eventually be incorporated in other Nissan machines.

Design concept

The Ariya Concept features an entirely new design direction for the brand. Characterized by revised and wide front fenders, super-thin LED headlights and sexy front shield that illuminates the Nissan emblem. Additionally, vehicle's futuristic and sexy expression is characterized by large five-blade 21-inch aluminum wheels with custom tires. At the same time the low and sleek roofline allows the vehicle to slice through the air.

Ariya Concept is covered in Suisei Blue paint that creates a double appearance – the color hue changes, depending on the distance that the vehicle is looked at. Neat!

As it comes to the interior, the concept vehicle represents the idea of minimalism and straightforwardness. The minimalist dashboard is uncluttered by buttons and switches, while supportive seats come with a super-thin frame that provides even more interior space and enhanced visibility. The front and rear rows of seats are set in such a way that everyone can enjoy the seamless sensation of floating. Sweet!

Drivetrain system

The Ariya Concept is designed in such a way that the three pillars of Nissan Intelligent Mobility have been impeccably integrated. We are talking indeed about Intelligent Driving, Intelligent Power and Intelligent Integration. Blending advanced electric-vehicle technology with a new level of seamless human-machine interface connectivity, the Nissan Intelligent Mobility ensures an entirely new driving experience.

Additionally, Ariya Concept features the latest version of Nissan's award-winning driver assistance system, the ProPILOT 2.0, which ensures a more comfortable ride. The system blends navigated highway driving with hands-off single-lane driving capabilities. By engaging the navigation system, ProPILOT 2.0 can assist the driver with passing, lane diversions and lane exiting on multi-lane highways.

Based on a high-performance and 100 per cent electric drive system, Nissan Ariya Concept delivers instant torque power to the wheels via the dual front/rear motor drive configuration. The vehicle ensures neat cornering performance and neat steering input. The vehicle is geared with Nissan's ATTESA E-TS torque split system and the intelligent 4x4 system. Neat!

Source: Nissan