The oldest Fiat in the UK, the 1899 Fiat 3½hp, is set to mark the 120th anniversary of the brand by taking the road as a sponsor of the Bonham's London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. The machine will take part in the 60-mile drive from Hyde Park in London down to Madeira Drive in Brighton as part of the world's oldest annual motorsport events.

The ancient Fiat is owned by FCA UK Ltd and is on a permanent display at the National Motor Museum in Beaulieu. The Fiat 3½hp features two seats for adults and a horizontal two-cylinder engine, mated to a three-speed gearbox (without reverse feature) and can speed to up to 21mph. Sweet!

As you might know, Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (FIAT) was founded by a group of Turin investors in July 1899 and immediately began assembling cars in a modern factory. This very same newly founded company absorbed two smaller businesses for bicycle manufacturing and immediately presented a prototype car, called the "Welleyes". The first dozen of vehicles were derived from this "concept car" and a year later, in March 1900 the newly established FIAT brand started its steady growth that eventually led to making the Italian manufacturer an industrial giant and one of world's largest manufacturers.

Source: FIAT