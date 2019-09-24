Nissan announced US pricing and details for the 2020 Armada full-size SUV, which is already on sale at brand's dealers worldwide. For 2020, Armada adds sexy new set of 22-inch wheels with 14-spoke forged aluminum alloys, heated outside mirrors and numerous more goodies for all trim levels.

Armada, Nissan's flagship SUV is especially designed for full-size family adventurers and off-road enthusiasts. The vehicle comes with eight seats and a large cargo department. Armada is geared with a large 5.6-liter Endurance V8 power unit with best-in-class power output of 390hp and can be specified with both 4WD and 2WD configurations.

Additionally, the vehicle will be offered in four trim levels – SV, SL, Platinum and Platinum Reserve. Among the numerous advanced technology systems available for 2020 model year, Intelligent Rear View Mirror makes its debut – this system uses a high-resolution camera on the rear that projects a clear image onto a dedicated LCD monitor. There's also a switch located at the bottom of the mirror that allows the driver to access either the traditional rearview mirror system or the Intelligent Rear View Mirror substitute.

SEE ALSO: Nissan showcases 2020 Pathfinder details and capabilities

Furthermore, Armada comes with an extensive suite of available advanced safety features that include Intelligent Distance Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Back-up Intervention, Remote Engine Start System and Family Entertainment System.

Source: Nissan