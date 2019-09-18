Nissan announced US pricing and additional details for the 2020 Pathfinder SUV, which is already on sale with a starting price of $31,680USD. This seven-passenger machine is offered in 2-wheel- and 4-wheel-drive configurations, along with four trim levels of equipment: S, SV, SL and Platinum. Additionally, for 2020, Pathfinder will offer a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and convenience features, which also include the well-received Rock Creek Edition Package.

All new Pathfinder models hit the roads with a 284hp 3.5-liter V6 engine with Direct Injection Gasoline system and Xtronic gearbox. Standard towing capacity is measured as best-in-class with 6,000 pounds, which gives owners the ability to tow two-axle recreational trailers.

Additionally, 2020 Pathfinder's stylish exterior is accompanied by a luxurious and welcoming cabin. The interior of the vehicle comes with EZ Flex Seating System with LATCH AND GLIDE feature, a second row tilt and glide seats and easy third row access. Furthermore, 2020 Pathfinder will also grant users with Intelligent Around View Monitor, Bose 13-speaker premium audio system, Dual Panorama Moonroof, Motion-Activated liftgate and NissanConnect with Navigation and Services.

As it comes to the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition, it features exclusive exterior and interior components and is only available on 2020 Pathfinder SV and SL grades. Furthermore, every Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition includes a standard trailer tow hitch and harness and splash guards.

Source: Nissan