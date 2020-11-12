The all-new Skoda Octavia has been crowned Auto Express Car of the Year in the UK's most prestigious new-car awards.

The announcement, made this afternoon in an online broadcast, saw the Octavia scoop the coveted title, as well as Compact Family Car of the Year and Estate Car of the Year. Auto Express' team of expert judges praised the car's blend of exceptional all-round abilities and outstanding value for money.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in-Chief of Auto Express, said: "Since launching in the UK in the late nineties, the Skoda Octavia has become a byword for space, practicality and comfort. In this latest generation, it adds handsome looks, efficient engines, improved tech and even a couple of hot versions into the mix.

"It not only represents all the car you could ever need, but it's all the car you could ever want, too. It is a very worthy winner, and the Auto Express Car of the Year 2020."

Rod McLeod, Brand Director, Skoda UK, said: "The Octavia is a very special car for us; it's built the foundations for the range we have today. Octavia has reinvented itself in terms of design and technology over more than two decades and I think a big part of its appeal remains its honesty, quality and ability to delight its owners.

"The passion and skill of our design and engineering teams in the Czech Republic really are something remarkable. The love of detail and function – even the stuff you never see – is what makes Skoda unique.

"This award is testament to the incredible efforts of everyone involved both here in the UK and in the Czech Republic. Thank you to Auto Express for recognising what we do and why we love doing it."

Ford was another big winner, with its Kuga, Transit Custom and Ranger pick-up each taking awards, while Ford's Steven Armstrong, who heads up the firm's operations in China, was the latest British executive to be inducted into the Auto Express Hall of Fame.

Other success stories included Renault and Mercedes, which each scooped three awards.

The Auto Express New Car Awards celebrate the very best cars on sale, from city cars to performance models, and are voted for by the expert reviewers at Auto Express. Every car on sale is analysed according to specific criteria, and only the very best cars make the grade.