PEUGEOT announces details for the new 308 SUV
PEUGEOT announces more details for the new 308, available with plug-in hybrid engines and tons of neat features.
Alongside the hybrid options, customers can also choose from efficient petrol and diesel engines. They hybrid units are a HYBRID 180 e-EAT8 (From Allure) or the more powerful, HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 (From GT), with both vehicles powered by a 12.4kWh electric battery and a 1.6-litre petrol engine. Furthermore, all PHEV variants come with a 3.7kW on-board charger as a standard.
Elegant Design
In terms of aesthetics, the new 308 features a distinctive design and wider body proportions, compared to previous models. The vehicle showcases the new PEUGEOT emblem, and new LED design lights. Also, as it demonstrates a revised body language with passionate lines and beautiful curves.
The interior, on the other hand, features PEUGEOT's innovative i-Cockpit configuration with a new multifunctional steering wheel and a 10-inch HD capacitive color touch screen. Also, the cabin features brand's trademark "Piano Key" controls alongside the new i-Toggles.
SEE ALSO: SKODA updates the Kodiaq SUV: here's a quick look at what's new
Safety and assistance features
- New 308 models feature the following safety and driver assistance technologies:
- Programmable cruise control and speed limiter
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Speed limit & traffic sign recognition and recommendation
- Driver attention warning
- Intelligent Speed Adaptation
- Active Safety Brake with pedestrian and cyclist detection
- AVAS: Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (PHEV models only)