PEUGEOT announces more details for the new 308, available with plug-in hybrid engines and tons of neat features.

Alongside the hybrid options, customers can also choose from efficient petrol and diesel engines. They hybrid units are a HYBRID 180 e-EAT8 (From Allure) or the more powerful, HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 (From GT), with both vehicles powered by a 12.4kWh electric battery and a 1.6-litre petrol engine. Furthermore, all PHEV variants come with a 3.7kW on-board charger as a standard.

Elegant Design

In terms of aesthetics, the new 308 features a distinctive design and wider body proportions, compared to previous models. The vehicle showcases the new PEUGEOT emblem, and new LED design lights. Also, as it demonstrates a revised body language with passionate lines and beautiful curves.

The interior, on the other hand, features PEUGEOT's innovative i-Cockpit configuration with a new multifunctional steering wheel and a 10-inch HD capacitive color touch screen. Also, the cabin features brand's trademark "Piano Key" controls alongside the new i-Toggles.

Safety and assistance features