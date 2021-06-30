SKODA team has updated its Kodiaq model and now the latest family member comes with a neat body design, advanced technologies, and neat utility features. Let's find out more, shall we?

Exterior design

The vehicle demonstrates a bold design language with aluminum-effect details, wide-body inserts, and neat details. The front reveals a new face design with a redesigned hexagonal grille and new and slimmer leadlight design. Furthermore, the 20-inch Sagitarius alloys enhance the overall sporty silhouette, just like the elegant curves and neat lines. At the rear, there is a new glossy black spoiler and neat side finlets on the rear window for enhanced styling expression and drag reduction capabilities.

Interior design

New Skoda also comes with a fully redesigned cabin that now offers even more comfort and utility features. For the first time, the brand equips a Kodiaq vehicle with ergonomic front seats and LED ambient lighting.

There's also a leather steering wheel with two or three spokes and new functions like knurled wheel buttons, DSG shift paddles, and an optional 10-speaker CANTON audio system with a total output of 625 watts.

Drivetrain system

Depending on the trim level, the new Kodiaq can be geared with a total of two diesel engines and three petrol units. The diesels are 2.0-liter TDI engines that generate either 150hp or 200hp of output and are mated to a 7-speed DSG. The petrol units are consistent of a 1.5-liter TSI with 150hp output and mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, a 190hp unit, and a 245 engine, both coming with AWD and DSG 7-speed automatic gearboxes. All engines in the lineup are Euro 6d compliant.

Safety features

The refreshed SKODA Kodiaq offers tons of improved assistance and safety features like nine airbags, Travel Assist suite with Predictive Cruise Control, Adaptive Lane Assist and an improved version of Traffic Sign Recognition.

When it comes to assistance systems, the new SKODA Kodiaq features Front Assist suite with Predictive Pedestrian Protection and City Emergency Brake function. Other systems include Travel Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control, Stop and Go function, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Adaptive Lane Assist.