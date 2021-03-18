New PEUGEOT 308 blends an attractive contemporary design, cozy and functional interior, and some neat class-leading technologies. The vehicle also comes with an agile and efficient hybrid set of engines and a choice between petrol and diesel variants.

Exterior design

New PEUGEOT 308 features a sleek and dynamic look with some sharp lines and an overall bold visual concept. At the front, the vehicle showcases the brand's new logo and revised LED headlights design. This distinctive design contributes to a more menacing and instantly recognizable face.

The sides, on the other hand are shaped with the concept of minimalism in mind. They feature straight lines and a clean surface which completely resembles the general design idea of the new 308. This visual impact is finished by the large and exclusive wheels that further enhance the sporty spirit of the vehicle.

The rear-end strikes with an incredible and distinctive design with numerous lines and facets. The new backlights design completely fits the dramatic curves and the new set of exhaust pipes.

In terms of aerodynamics, all bodywork has been specifically designed to improve airflow and even the wheel design helps for the drag coefficient figure of Cd 0.28.

Buyers will be able to specify their 308 in seven colors: Olivine Green, Bianca White, Cumulus Grey, Nera Black, Pearlescent White, Vertigo Blue, and Elixir Red.

Interior design

New PEUGEOT 308 is based on the brand's new and adaptable EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) structure, which allows for a more spacious and safer interior. It also allows the option of electrified engines.

The quality of the materials enhances the overall feel of comfort and luxury with mottled fabric, technical mesh, Alcantara, embossed leather, and colored Nappa leather. Alongside these, occupants will also benefit from new conditioning system with AQS technology (Air Quality System) which monitors the quality of the air and automatically engages recycling when needed.

Furthermore, the interior offers tons of leg and knee room which allow even the tallest of drivers and passengers to stretch out. This capability is further enhanced with the new 10-way electric adjustable seats and two memory settings.

As with any other advanced vehicle, the new PEUGEOT also comes with the i-Cockpit interior concept. It incorporates numerous technologies within the cabin and allows for their quick and beneficial usage. For example, the conveniently located 10-inch digital instrument cluster grants drivers access to some vital information without having to take their eyes off the road.

A neat addition is also the small steering wheel with sensors that detect driver's grip levels when using driving aids. With ergonomics in mind, it also includes fingertip controls for the infotainment system.

Upper trim levels also come with PEUGEOT 308 fully configurable virtual i-toggles. These are positioned alongside the central screen and deliver elegant design and enhanced ease of use. Each unit offers a personal shortcut key to many functions, including eye conditioning, telephone contacts, and App launch.

Drivetrain system

In order to make the new 208 more agile, PEUGEOT engineers have included two plug-in hybrid options:

HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 – it is a combination of a 180hp PureTech power unit and an 81kW electric motor mated to the e-EAT automatic gearbox. This setup emits as little as 26g/km of CO2 and about 36 miles of coverage with the electric engine.

The second option is named 180 e-EAT8, a blend of a 150hp PureTech power unit and an 81kW electric motor, mated to an e-EAT8 gearbox. This setup has an emissions estimation of 25g/km of CO2 and can cover about 37 miles with only the electric engine allowed.

Both versions are powered by a 12.4kWh lithium-ion battery and can be specified with either a standard 3.7kW charger or a 7.4kW fast charger.

As it comes to the petrol units, the new 308 can be geared with a 1.2-liter PureTech 130 S&S with an eight-speed automatic. The diesel option includes a 1.5-liter BlueHDi 130 S&S with an EAT8 eight-speed automatic.

New PEUGEOT 308 will be produced in France at the Mulhouse plant and will be available to order later this year. Stick with us for further information!