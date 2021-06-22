New PEUGEOT 308 SW comes with even more practical solutions, alongside the expressive style ant the contemporary design. The new vehicle comes with an efficient plug-in hybrid technology and advanced petrol and diesel engines.

Exterior design

The new 308 SW blends sharp lines and elegant curves that together form striking exterior looks. The sloping roof has been designed to maximize the internal space for passengers and load items, while the pronounced skirt contributes to this sleek and aggressive stance.

At the front, PEUGEOT 308 SW showcases a new logo and new face design with neat Eco LED headlights as standard, and "fang" daytime running lights, while the rear reveals these same LED lights, but in the well-known claw signature styling.

Interior design

Based on the new version of PEUGEOT's EMP2 multi-energy platform, the 308 SW comes with ample loading space and an overall comfortable ambiance. The loading capacity of the vehicle is 608-liters, extending to 1,634 when the rear seats are folded.

Utility features include PEUGEOT's latest version of the i-Cockpit system and a new i-Connect Advanced Infotainment system with a large 10-inch display. Furthermore, the vehicle comes with a small steering wheel with sensors to detect the driver's grip when using driving aids, redesigned air vents for optimum efficiency and comfort, and an i-Toggle suite that offers personalized shortcut keys for numerous interior functions.

The seats in each PEUGEOT 308 SW have been designed with comfort in mind and are given the Aktion für Gesunder Rücken certification, thanks to their ergonomics and wide range of adjustment options.

Drivetrain system

The entire 308 SW lineup is available with two plug-in hybrid engines:

HYBRID 225 e-AT8 – it combines a 180hp PureTech power unit and an 81kW electric motor mated to an e-EAT8 automatic gearbox. This combination emits 26g/km of CO2 emissions and can cover about 36 miles with its electric engine.

Then there is the HYBRID 180 e-EAT8, which combines a 150hp PureTech engine with an 81kW electric engine and the same e-EAT8 gearbox. This system emits 25g/km of C02 and covers up to 37 miles of 100% electric range.

Furthermore, both versions are powered by a 12.4kWh lithium-ion battery and can be specified with two types of onboard charges – a standard 3.7kW charger and an optional 7.4kW fast charger.

The PEUGEOT 308 SW is also available with one petrol and one diesel engine. Both of them are Euro 6D compliant and emit as little as 117g/km of CO2. The petrol engine is a 1.2-liter PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 with an eight-speed automatic, and the diesel is a 1.5-liter BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 with an eight-speed automatic.