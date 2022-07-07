Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles presents the world premiere of the new Amarok. The on- and off-road all-rounder has been designed and conceived in Germany and Australia; it is being produced in South Africa. A premium pick-up for Australia and New Zealand, numerous countries of Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Charismatically designed, cleverly conceived. Its well thought-out set of features, over 20 new driver assist systems, mobile online services, engines that are both efficient and high-torque, two all-wheel drive technologies, tailor-made accessories and clear Volkswagen design DNA make the new Amarok one of the most versatile and well-balanced pick-ups in the world. Slogan: ‘No matter what'. The premium pick-up will come onto the market in the first few countries from the end of the year.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) sold over 830,000 units of the first-generation Amarok in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, North Asia and South and Central America. Now comes the second generation. Everything is new. But the Volkswagen design makes it immediately clear: this is an Amarok. It has become bigger, more powerful, more athletic and more charismatic. "For the new generation we have significantly modified the Amarok's archetypal design. It is now unambiguously more expressive and even more impressive", says Albert Kirzinger, Head of Design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. Making a statement in itself is the new front section of the pick-up, which is launching in the specification variants ‘Amarok', ‘Life' and ‘Style', as well as the top versions ‘PanAmericana' (off-road styling) and ‘Aventura' (exclusive styling). Striking: the straight and very upright bonnet with unambiguous Volkswagen DNA. The same applies to the bars running horizontally across the radiator grille with the concisely integrated LED headlights, which come as standard on all versions. On the Amarok PanAmericana, Aventura and Style the headlights used will be ‘IQ.Light – LED matrix headlights' which interactively light up the road as bright as day and have an unmistakable light design. Below the transverse bars, the radiator grille unit merges depending on version into a further horizontal level of the front section or – in the case of the PanAmericana and Aventura – into an X-shaped design. Embossed above the number plate holder is the word ‘Amarok'.

The new Amarok is being launched with a four-door double cab (DoubleCab) and two-door single cab (SingleCab). In silhouette the wheel arches, which are half-round as before, are especially striking on both versions. In contrast to many other pick-ups the upper termination of the wheel arches forms a practically straight rather than a circular line – a typical Amarok design feature. The wings above the up to 21-inch alloy wheels have a powerful look and around the wheel arches are clad with robust plastic. The shape of the panels creates a look of the Amarok slightly flexing its muscles. The new pick-up is striking from the back too. Beneath the large VW symbol the word ‘Amarok' is embossed across almost the entire width of the tailgate. The outer frame of the rear section is formed by the C-shaped tail lights, which reach far into the silhouette. On the PanAmericana and Aventura versions they too use LED technology. 2023 Volkswagen Amarok Long wheelbase enhances proportions and off-road qualities At 5,350 millimetres, the new Amarok is 96 mm longer than its predecessor. A wheelbase of 3,270 mm represents an increase of 173 mm. That provides more room, especially on the double cab's second row of seats. The wheelbase has thus grown much more than the total length. And that shortens the body overhangs. The result: sharper proportions and improved off-road capability thanks to better approach angles. The off-road capabilities of the Amarok, which will have all-wheel drive as standard in many markets, are also enhanced by much greater fording depth for driving through watery terrain. Previously it was 500 mm, now it's 800 mm. High-quality Volkswagen interior for professional tasks With its self-explanatory and digital displays, the interior has been configured by the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles design team in a very functional and high-quality way. The spectrum of display units is made up of digital 8.0-inch instruments (‘Digital Cockpit', fully digital and 12.0-inch in size on the Style and above) and a highly modern touchscreen in tablet format (10.0-inch in size; on the Style and above 12.0-inch as standard) for the infotainment system. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has implemented a mix of digital functions and ergonomically configured buttons and/or push/rotary switches in the Amarok that are intuitive to use. The infotainment system's volume and all-wheel drive system's settings are, for instance, controlled via such hard keys. Dependent on specification, these both robust and premium-looking features are framed in aluminium. Further features such as the sound system from Harman Kardon – as standard in the Amarok PanAmericana and Ventura and available as an option for other specification lines – fit well into this scene of high-quality detail. It is a system being used exclusively in the Amarok. Likewise included as standard in the Amarok PanAmericana and Aventura: a leather-look instrument panel with elegant contrast stitching. The vehicle's premium positioning is also matched by the new seating: the Amarok's driver and front-seat passenger sit on ergonomically designed seats, which in the higher specifications can be electrically adjusted into multiple positions. The rear of the DoubleCab also offers plenty of space and comfort for three adult passengers to enjoy the journey. The seats of the Style version have ArtVelours covers as standard, while in the Amarok PanAmericana and Aventura Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles uses high-quality leather.

Ample room in the cargo box for payloads of up to 1.16 tonnes It is also strikingly spacious behind the double or single cab: in what is known as the cargo box. As was the case on the predecessor model, the cargo bed between the wheel arches has enough room for a Euro pallet loaded in sideways. The single cab version can even take two pallets loaded in sideways. The load is strapped down via eye rings on the cargo bed, which can each take a load of up to 500 kilograms. In line with this high load capability, the maximum payload has gone up from a good tonne to now 1.16 tonnes. The cargo box can also be secured using an electrically operated roll cover. This roll cover can be opened and closed from the cargo box itself, from inside the vehicle or by remote control via the vehicle key. New range of accessories fulfils all requirements An interesting fact for globetrotters is that the static roof load capacity is 350 kg – sufficient, for instance, for a four-person roof tent that will be available as an accessory. Either ex-factory or in the range of accessories, there will also be features such as alloy wheels up to 21-inch in size, all- terrain tyres (up to 18-inch) and a diverse array of trailer mounts. Further features available for the cargo box will include a bike holder, a multifunction carrier system, a manual version of the roll cover and a very diverse range of styling bars. There will once again be a hardtop for the cargo bed, with which the pick-up effectively transforms itself into an SUV with the load capacity of a van. The off-road qualities, meanwhile, can be further optimised by a bull bar, underbody protection elements, all-terrain running gear, eye rings for hauling, and a snorkel attached on the outside to the left-side A-pillar for supplying the engine with fresh air when driving through water. Five turbocharged engines, individually tailored to the world's markets Four turbo diesel (TDI) engines and one turbocharged petrol (TSI) engine have been developed for the new Amarok. Qualities common to all five engines are efficiency and high levels of torque. On the African market, for instance, it is the base specification engine that is being used: a four- cylinder, 2.0-litre TDI delivering 110 kW (150 PS). In terms of power output the next engine for many markets of the world is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI delivering 125 kW (170 PS). As the third level, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will be offering a four-cylinder TDI engine with 2.0 litres of cubic capacity and bi-turbocharging; it develops 150 kW (204 PS) or 154 kW (209 PS) dependent on the market. The engine used as the new top TDI is a 3.0- litre V6. It provides power output of 177 kW (241 PS) or 184 kW (250 PS) dependent on the market. A 222 kW (302 PS) 2.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine has also been designed specifically for the traditional petrol engine markets. New 10-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION systems As of a power output of 154 kW all Amarok versions will come onto the market as standard with a new 10-speed automatic gearbox served via a (by wire) e-shifter. For the 150-kW version this automatic transmission will be available as an option. The new 10-speed gearbox replaces the 8-speed automatic transmission of the predecessor model. In addition, there will be 6-speed automatic transmission and manual 6- or 5-speed gearboxes for various engines.

In many markets the Amarok is being supplied with all-wheel drive (4MOTION) as standard. Depending on region and engine there will be two different 4MOTION systems here: one with selectable all-wheel drive based on the given situation, and one with permanent all-wheel drive. The drive system technology ensures that the new Amarok too is able to master any terrain and depending on engine version is permitted to tow up to 3.5 tonnes. Over 20 new driver assist systems make driving even more effortless ‘No matter what': up to six different driving profiles (Drive Modes) assist the driver in a variety of situations – for instance, when driving on slippery surfaces or on demanding off-road terrain. The new Amarok is also made easier to drive by a whole armada of driver assist systems. More than 20 of these systems – for example ACC+ Adaptive Cruise Control (incorporates road signs into the automatic control of speed via camera scans) and ‘IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights' – are new on the Amarok and make the Volkswagen more effortless to drive than almost any other pick-up on the world market. EXTERIOR IN DETAIL – DESIGN AND DIMENSIONS The Volkswagen's design makes it immediately clear: this is an Amarok. And yet every millimetre of the pick-up has been rethought, redefined and redesigned. The dimensions alone already show that the all-rounder has been significantly further developed: at 5,350, the new Amarok is 96 mm longer than the predecessor model. A wheelbase of 3,270 mm also equates to an increase of 173 mm. That provides more space. As the new Amarok's wheelbase has grown more than the pick-up's total length, the body overhangs are now shorter. The new model is 1,910 mm wide, including wing mirrors it's 2,204 mm. Compared to the predecessor generation the usable body width has increased. Dependent on wheel/tyre combination, the Amarok's height is up to 1,888 mm.

Off-road capability has also been improved. The fording depth for driving through water, for example, has increased from 500 to 800 mm. Thanks to the now shorter bodywork overhangs, the off-road qualities have also been improved by optimised approach angles: for the front angle of approach the figure is 29 degrees and for the back 21 degrees. The ramp angle between the axles is also exactly 21 degrees. Charismatic Volkswagen design The exterior of the Volkswagen pick-up has a very powerful look. "For the new generation we have significantly modified the Amarok's archetypal design. It is now unambiguously more expressive and even more impressive", says Albert Kirzinger, Head of Design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, summarising the result. The new front section is a statement in itself. Striking: the firm, towering bonnet with its unambiguous Volkswagen DNA. Charismatic: the horizontal, upper radiator grille crossbars with the concisely integrated, narrow LED headlights, which are standard for all versions. Fitted as standard on the Amarok PanAmericana, Aventura and Style: ‘IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights'. The high-end headlights bathe the night-time road ahead of the pick-up in light as bright as day without dazzling oncoming traffic. They also create an unmistakable light design. Below the transverse bars, the radiator grille unit merges into a horizontal division of the front section or – in the case of the PanAmericana and Aventura – into an X-shaped design. Embossed above the number plate is the word ‘Amarok'. Particularly pronounced in silhouette: the half-round wheel arches as on the previous model. In contrast to many other pick-ups the top of the arches forms a practically straight rather than circular line – a typical Amarok characteristic. The wings above the up to 21-inch alloy wheels and all- terrain tyres (up to 18-inch; standard specification for the PanAmericana), which are available for the first time, have a powerful look and the wheel arches are clad with robust, black, plastic elements. The design of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' new pick-up is striking at the back too. Framing the wide tailgate are the C-shaped rear lights (in LED technology on the PanAmericana and Aventura), which extend way into the silhouette. Embossed across practically the entire width of the tailgate is the word ‘Amarok'. The tailgate itself is now integrated into the central locking system on the Life version and above. The cargo box can also be secured with an electrically opening and closing roll cover. There will in addition be a hardtop and a wide spectrum of further features available for the cargo box (see Accessories section).

There will be eight colours to choose from in the Amarok configurator: the ‘Clear White' single-colour paintwork finish, plus the metallic shades ‘Midnight Black', ‘Bright Blue', Light Grey', ‘Dark Grey', ‘Deep Red', ‘Bright Beige' and ‘Mid Blue'. INTERIOR IN DETAIL – FEATURES AND DIMENSIONS Perfectly connected and intuitive to use Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has given the new Amarok an interior concept that is both systematically functional and high in quality. The features include digital 8.0-inch instruments (‘Digital Cockpit', fully digital and 12.0-inch in size on the Style and above) and a highly modern infotainment system with a display in tablet format (10.0-inch screen as standard, 12-inch on the Style and above). Always included in the systems: Android Auto (Google) and CarPlay (Apple) for integrating smart phone apps into the infotainment system, mobile Volkswagen online services and two USB ports. Typical of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: the self-explanatory controls – from the standard specification Volkswagen multifunction steering wheel all the way to the Keyless Access lock and ignition system or the electric parking brake for the all-wheel drive versions (Life and above). Also fitted as standard in the Amarok PanAmericana and Aventura is a high- end sound system from Harman Kardon. In fact, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is using a mix of digital functions and ergonomically configured buttons and/or push/rotary switches in the Amarok that are especially intuitive to use. The infotainment system's volume and all-wheel drive's settings are, for instance, controlled via such hard keys. On the higher specification models these both robust and premium-looking features are all framed in aluminium. The seat system has also been completely redesigned. It provides passengers with the customary Volkswagen comfort; in the top versions the seats feature electric, 10-way adjustment. The back of the double-cab Amarok also offers plenty of space and comfort for three adult passengers to enjoy the journey. Up to 20 compartments and trays document a love for detail In the latest generation too the Amarok is a vehicle that functions like a perfect tool – tailored just as uncompromisingly to private adventures as to everyday life and work. Dozens of places for storing things simplify life on board. It begins in the Amarok at the front with a roof console for items like sunglasses (Life and above); the sun visors meanwhile can take toll tickets or vehicle documents (driver's side only on the base version); a large compartment on the dashboard serves as a shelf; on the front passenger side there is not one but two glove compartments; the front centre console underneath the infotainment system houses a compartment with an optional inductive charging function for smart phones (as standard on the Style and above); in the back of the centre console there are two cup holders, a bin for small items like coins and a roomy compartment under the centre armrest for larger things like a tablet; large bins in the front doors inclusive of bottle holder (up to 1.5 litres) and a practical storage compartment under the front seats (Life version and above) round off the array of storage options. In the back, map/tablet pockets in the backrests of the front seats, small smart phone pockets in the backrests of the leather versions, a centre armrest with two cup holders, bins in the door panels and relatively large storage space behind the seats add to the array of compartments and trays in the interior of the Amarok, which, depending on specification, totals up to 20. Multifunctional and roomy cargo box A cargo bed measuring 1,544 mm long and 1,224 mm wide opens up behind the cab (DoubleCab version). The maximum width between the wheel arches is 1,206 mm. Once again, a Euro pallet (1,200 x 800 mm) thus fits on the cargo bed sideways. The cargo box of the single-cab Amarok is 2,305 mm long and 1,224 mm wide; it provides space for two Euro pallets loaded in sideways one behind the other. The space height is 529 mm in all versions. Pallets and other objects can be secured on the cargo bed via robust lashing rings; each ring can take a tensile load of up to 500 kg. The specification-dependent maximum load capacity of up to 1.16 tonnes can thus be fully utilised and secured.

ENGINES, GEARBOXES, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE – TDI, TSI, 4MOTION The Amarok will launch, varying by market, with four efficient turbo diesel engines (TDI) and one turbocharged petrol engine (TSI). In numerous countries – for example, the European markets – all versions will be shipped as standard combined with all-wheel drive (4MOTION). Turbo diesel engines from 110 kW to 184 kW The spectrum of diesel engines begins with three four-cylinder engines, in each case with 2.0 litres of cubic capacity. The base version specially developed for various African markets builds up 110 kW (150 PS) of power output and maximum torque of 350 Nm. This engine version is equipped with a manual 5-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drive. Following one level up comes a 125 kW (170 PS) TDI with maximum torque of 405 Nm, selectable all-wheel drive and manual 6-speed gearbox. In numerous countries this engine will be available, dependent on market and model specification, with pure rear-wheel drive and likewise selectable all- wheel drive as well. Alternatively there will also be a 6-speed automatic transmission available there. The most powerful four-cylinder TDI has a bi-turbocharger and – in markets such as Europe – puts top power output of 150 kW (204 PS) and supreme maximum torque of 500 Nm at the driver's disposal. In many countries this engine will launch in this power output class with permanent all-wheel drive (4MOTION) and 6- or 10-speed automatic transmission; in each case power is distributed between front and rear axle via an additional electromechanical transfer box. In other countries this TDI will be available as a 154-kW version (209 PS) in combination with selectable all-wheel drive and 10-speed automatic transmission. As outlined above, the 125 and 150 kW TDI engines relay their power as standard to a 6-speed manual gearbox. As an option, it will also be possible to order the 150-kW TDI with the newly developed (by-wire) e-shifter 10- speed automatic transmission (154-kW version will come with 10-speed automatic transmission as standard).

The engine used as the top TDI is a 3.0-litre V6; the six-cylinder engine develops, for example in Europe, power output of 177 kW (241 PS). In some markets different emissions stipulations result in a power output of 184 kW (250 PS). At both power output levels the maximum torque of 600 Nm is always transferred by the six-cylinder engine to a standard-specification 10- speed automatic gearbox. The gearbox is coupled to permanent 4MOTION all-wheel drive. One turbocharged petrol engine delivering 222 kW In some markets Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will also offer the Amarok with a petrol engine. This will be a turbocharged, 2.3-litre four- cylinder engine, providing power output of 222 kW (302 PS). 452 Nm is the maximum torque. The turbocharged petrol engine will likewise be shipped with 10-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive. Like the predecessor model, all versions of the Amarok have an 80-litre fuel tank. The possible range figures will be correspondingly high, dependent, of course, on load and trailer load. The capacity of the TDI models' AdBlue tank has gone up by 6.3 to 19.3 litres, an increase of almost 50 per cent. Two 4MOTION systems for all conceivable uses In Europe and some other markets the Amarok is being supplied with all- wheel drive (4MOTION) as standard. The same applies worldwide for all engine variants delivering 154 kW or more. Depending on market and engine there will be two different 4MOTION systems here: one with permanent all-wheel drive and one with all-wheel drive that can be selected in any relevant situation. The permanent all-wheel drive system is fitted with an additional electromechanical 2-speed transfer box, which is flanged onto the manual or automatic gearbox. It engages on demand. The 4MOTION system with permanent all-wheel drive is being used for the higher power versions as of 150 kW and offers a wide range of drive variations. The driver can select four different modes via the 4MOTION switch on the centre console: The default mode is permanent all-wheel drive. In this mode the system distributes the drive force variably between the four wheels based on grip and acceleration. In the second mode, 4H, the 4MOTION drive system relays the engine power to the wheels at a reduced ratio in order for example to pass perfectly along snow-covered stretches of road (high traction at normal speed). In addition, the 4L mode is available as a third mode for off- road use (high torque at low speed). The Amarok is especially efficient in the fourth mode: 2H; here – primarily on dry roads – power is sent only to the rear axle. The second 4MOTION system is a temporarily selectable all-wheel drive system. It provides three modes and utilises an electronic transfer box that likewise connects to the main gears and transfers the torque when necessary to the rear and front wheels. The default mode here is rear-wheel drive, i.e., 2H. Modes 4H (on-road) and 4L (off-road) are also used to master demanding stretches of road or terrain. No matter with which all-wheel drive system the pick-up is equipped, the supreme technology ensures that the Amarok is able to master any terrain and depending on engine version is permitted within a much bigger spectrum to tow trailers weighing up to 3.5 tonnes. SPECIFICATIONS – AMAROK, LIFE, STYLE, PANAMERICANA, AVENTURA The new Amarok will come onto the market in five specification variants. The entry-level version is the ‘Amarok'. It is followed by the ‘Life' and ‘Style'. Launching as equal top versions will be the PanAmericana (accentuated off- road character) and Aventura (high-end specification with on-road character).

Guaranteeing greatly increased levels of effortless driving are the Amarok's more than 30 driver assist systems, of which over 20 are new in the now unveiled Amarok. These include interactive ‘IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights', ACC Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist and the Front Assist area monitoring system. Many of the driver assist systems, such as the ACC Adaptive Cruise Control, are part of the standard specification. Amarok base version in detail Even the ‘Amarok' base version is already equipped with exterior features such as LED headlights, electric fold-in wing mirrors, tracks with lashing rings in the cargo box and a cab rear wall protector. The ‘Amarok' line is launching with 16-inch steel wheels. Like the exterior, the interior of the ‘Amarok' version is also already comprehensively equipped. The standard array of features includes digital instruments with 8.0-inch display, an infotainment system with 10.0-inch touchscreen plus digital radio reception (DAB+), online connectivity, four loudspeakers, multifunction steering wheel and height adjustment for the driver's seat. The ‘Amarok' version's functional features include systems such as ACC Adaptive Cruise Control (with integrated speed limiter), Dynamic Road Sign Display, Intelligent Speed Assist (integrates road sign recognition), Lane Assist, the Rear View reversing camera and the Front Assist surrounding area monitoring system. Parking is also made easier by the Park Distance Control function at the back. Amarok Life in detail On the Amarok Life, extra exterior features at launch will include LED fog lights, the front bumper painted in the vehicle body colour and heated, fold- in wing mirrors with surrounding area illumination. The Life version is further enhanced by 17-inch alloy wheels. In the interior the Amarok Life differentiates itself from the base version via among other features the seat covers. The front seats also have 8-way adjustment (including lumbar support). The rim of the multifunction steering wheel is covered with leather, and the front windows have a dark tint for privacy. The Life version's extended range of functional features additionally includes Park Distance Control for the front, the integration of the tailgate into the central locking system, a rain sensor, automatic running light activation and an automatic anti-dazzle rear-view mirror. Enhanced sound is provided by a total of six loudspeakers.

Amarok Style in detail The features of the Amarok Style are even more comprehensive. On the exterior it is distinguished by the standard ‘IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights'. The rear bumper is also clad with chrome elements and the cargo space with robust plastic. In addition, the Amarok Style leaves the factory in South Africa with black-painted 18-inch alloy wheels. The Amarok Style is equipped with fully digital 12.0-inch instruments, a 12.0-inch touchscreen for the infotainment display and a telephone interface for inductive smart phone charging. It is also fitted with a 230V socket. The seats are covered in ArtVelours. The gear knob in leather. Added comfort and convenience are provided by heated seats in the front, two- zone automatic air conditioning (left/right), an insulated glass windscreen, 10-way electrically adjustable driver's seat and the ‘Keyless Access' lock and ignition system. Effortless driving is enhanced by further electronic systems, such as Blind Spot Detection (lane change assistance). Amarok PanAmericana and Aventura Following as the top versions come the PanAmericana and Aventura. The Amarok PanAmericana is the globetrotter of this product line; the name ‘PanAmericana' has a long tradition at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. In the case of the new Amarok it is also a tribute to the predecessor model, which accomplished the complete Panamericana from Alaska to Argentina in 2019 in just ten days, thus setting a new world record. Amarok PanAmericana in detail Exterior features that distinguish the new Amarok PanAmericana from the Style version include a front bumper in the X design, LED rear lights, high- sheen 18-inch wheels, plus styling bar and step treads in black. In comparison with the Style, the Amarok PanAmericana gains added elegance in the interior from ‘Cricket' leather, which matches the globetrotter character of this top version. Both front seats can also be electrically adjusted to any of 10 settings. Another distinguishing feature of the PanAmericana is the instrument panel, which is upholstered in soft-touch, premium-look faux leather with integrated contrast stitching. Likewise as standard: the navigation function, the sound system from Harman Kardon featuring eight loudspeakers, and ambient lighting. Also equipped with lighting is the cargo box. In addition, the Amarok PanAmericana also comes with ACC+ Adaptive Cruise Control including Intelligent Speed Assist (via Dynamic Road Sign Display), Park Assist and Area View (360-degree camera). Last but not least, the permanent 4MOTION four-wheel drive has a mechanical differential lock as standard. Amarok Aventura in detail The Amarok Aventura's trim level is particularly exclusive. In contrast to the Amarok Style, it has high-sheen 20-inch aluminium wheel rims as standard. Like the Amarok PanAmericana, the Aventura too is equipped with the ‘IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights' and LED rear lights. It also shares the X- design front bumper with the PanAmericana. The Aventura differentiates itself from all other versions on the exterior via chrome-trimmed wing mirror caps and door handles, a sports bar painted in the vehicle body colour and chrome trim strips in the step treads. Likewise chrome-trimmed is the rear bumper.