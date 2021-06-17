Polestar, the premium manufacturer announced details for its first all-electric SUV.

The forthcoming Polestar 3 will come with an aerodynamic and beautiful body design, advanced technological features and will be manufactured alongside new Volvo vehicles at the Volvo Cars production plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina.

Polestar was launched back in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding. The Ridgeville plant was opened in 2018 by Volvo Cars and Polestar's recent expansion marks the success of Volvo Cars' significant industrial synergies with other businesses and manufacturers.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, Polestar 3 will debut a new generation of electric vehicles and technical approaches, all designed from scratch for this particular model. Along with these, Polestar 3 will also feature some industry-leading connectivity features based on Google's native systems, as well as a high-end safety suite.

The announcement of Polestar's manufacturing expansion was followed by large investments, all done by the brand's long-term partners. Also, the company has confirmed that it will continue exploring future partnership opportunities.