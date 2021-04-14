Polestar 2 range is expanding in three new variants. The lineup offers two engines, two battery packs, and curated optional equipment services. Having launched the model in 2020, the Polestar team has received high praise from customers and critics and has managed to win a large number of awards and recognitions.

In terms of design, the vehicle demonstrates refinement and minimalism. The standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, signature LED light design, signature frameless mirrors, and a new kind of vegan upholstery for all trim levels. Other notable features are the high-performance audio system and the rear parking sensors with a rear-view camera.

Furthermore, the vehicle comes with Polestar 2 hallmarks, an Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment, and an infotainment system with a large central display.

As it comes to the drivetrain system, the three mentioned engine choices are the 408hp dual motor with a large 78kWh battery pack, a front-mounted single motor with a long-range battery, and a 170kW motor, and the smaller standard-range battery with 64kWh and 165kW motor.

Buyers can specify their vehicle with an optional Performance Pack that remains available for the Long Range Dual motor and includes adjustable Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes, forged 20-inch alloy wheels, and signature ‘Swedish gold' details inside and out.

Furthermore, the options include Plus and Pilot packs. The first one, the Plus Pack comes with high-level premium equipment like the full-length panoramic glass roof, premium Harman Kardon audio system with 13 speakers, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and wipers, WeaveTech upholstery, Black Ash deco panels, fully-electric heated front seats with memory, and a new heat pump.

The Pilot Pack includes enhanced safety and driver assistance features, such as the Pixel LED headlights with LED front fog lights, Driver Assistance with Adaptive Cruise Control and Pilot Assist, a 360-degree surround-view camera, all-round parking sensors, and Driver Awareness including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with steering support, Cross-Traffic Alert with brake support, and Rear Collision Warning.

Other optional upgrade options include ventilated Nappa leather upholstery (requires Plus Pack), metallic paint, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a semi-electric folding tow bar.

Source: Polestar