Thanks to the Over-the-Air update, Polestar 2 now comes with new digital key technology, which allows owners to use their smartphones as a supplement of the traditional key fob. Also, the latest OTA update includes the activation of integrated vehicle functionality within the Polestar app.

There are a total of 18 Bluetooth sensors in and around Polestar 2 that communicate with the paired device and ensure a secure authentication and ease of use. All these sensors detect the approach of the paired device and pinpoint the position of the device, allowing the doors, tailgate or charging lock button to be opened or activated with accuracy and security in mind.

We focused on high accuracy and ease of use," continues Thomas Ingenlath. "It's really as easy and integrated as a traditional key fob, with no need to tap the phone against any sensors or open the app before use.

The digital key is encrypted within the Polestar app and is protected from relay attacks as it doesn't operate on radio frequency, but rather on a Bluetooth signal, which is entirely reliant on the paired device being within physical range of the sensors.

In addition, to the Polestar Digital Key, the latest OTA update for Polestar 2 includes new battery pre-heating measure to improve range with more linear algorithm, and adaptation to the wireless phone charger for newer phones with additional magnetic elements.

Source: Polestar