Polestar has taken the next step in its development as the team presents the new Polestar 2. This is an all-electric fastback machine that brings electric performance cars to a wider range of audiences. The model features an avant-garde design and unique customer experience in the premium compact electric segment.

Polestar 2 is a premium five-door fastback with two electric motors and a 78kWh battery capacity that is expected to cover a targeted range of 500km3, based on Volvo Car Group's adaptive Compact Modular Architecture platform. This 27-module battery pack is integrated into the floor and aids for the rigidity of the chassis, along with reducing vehicle's noise, vibration and harshness levels.

Polestar 2 offers some massive numbers, as it comes to power output. Vehicle's all-wheel drive electric powertrain generates a 408hp and 660Nm of torque. This means that the vehicle can speed from 0 to 100km/h in less than 5 seconds.

Something more, there's and optional Performance Pack that improves the driving dynamics by bringing Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes and exclusive 20-inch forged wheels. Of course, the pack includes Polestar's signature gold seat belts, brake calipers and valve caps that complete the performance character and the visual concept.

As it comes to technology features, Polestar 2 comes with Phone-as-Key technology, which enables car sharing and more integrated ownership experience, along with connected services. This system also allows Polestar 2 to sense driver's approach. There are smart features as enlarged graphics in the instrument cluster and software that predetermines driver's next move.

Furthermore, design-wise, Polestar 2 will feature Pixel LED headlights and proximity lightning that would enable an unique welcome sequence.

Polestar 2 will make its debut at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show in March and then it will embark on a global roadshow.

Source: Polestar