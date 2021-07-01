Porsche introduces a new high-performance variant of the Cayenne range – the Turbo GT. This vehicle blends excellent performance rates via its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 power unit and the advanced drivetrain technologies incorporated in the vehicle. New Cayenne Turbo GT generates a total of 631hp and a total of 626lb-ft of torque and can speed up from 0 to 100km/h in mere 3.1 seconds and chase a top speed of 186 km/h.

The new Turbo GT is available only with Coupe body style and is equipped with an array of performance-enhancing systems like fine-tuned suspension systems and high-performance tires, both exclusively made for this particular model. The result is a high performance with enhanced stability and comfort.

The suspension components and the electronically controlled chassis systems are specially calibrated and the three-chamber air suspension is up to 15 percent stiffer, compared to previous models. Also, the Active Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control has been re-tuned to reduce body roll and ensures more precise turn-in at higher cornering speeds. The Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus is also redesigned and sharpens the handling capabilities and turn-in response.

As it comes to the engine, the powerful V8 is currently the most powerful one offered by Porsche. The most significant optimizations were made on the crankshaft, turbochargers, and direct fuel injection systems as well as on the intake and charge-air cooling.

In terms of visuals and design, the new Cayenne Turbo GT is available in Arctic Grey. Notable features include a GT-specific front fascia with a number of model-specific cues. The front-end features a pronounced front lip and a larger set of side intakes. Notable details include a contoured carbon-fiber roof, black fender arches, and neat 22-inch GT Design wheels in Nodame. The upper rear wing features side plates in carbon fiber and an adaptive rear spoiler with a two-inch gurney flap, twice the size of the one seen on the Cayenne Turbo Coupe.

The Turbo GT is already available for order and is expected to reach US dealers in early 2022.