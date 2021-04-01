Porsche announces details for the new 911 GT3 model lineup. With a starting price of $161,100, the line offers tons of upgrades and improvements – buyers will benefit from the latest generation o Porsche Communication Management, a 10.9-inch touchscreen display, infotainment, and much more.

The updated system will also mark an extension of the trial period for connected services to a total of 3 years, expanding on the current one-year period. Following the trial, all services are subscription-based. Some of the latest additions include Voice Pilot with natural language recognition, Navigation Plus with real-time traffic information, and smartphone integration. Also, SiriusXM with 360L is now a part of the standard equipment and comes with a 3-month free subscription, expanding the range of available connectivity possibilities.

SEE ALSO: Subaru reveals new Outback Wilderness model. Here are details!

In addition to all these, the vehicle can optionally be geared with Remote ParkAssist, which allows users standing outside to pull an equipped vehicle in or out of parking spaces via their smartphone. Cool! This can also come with Active Parking Support and Cross Traffic Alert with Lane Change Assist.

Source: Porsche